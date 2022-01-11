GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 7

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Walker Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of South Street. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Market Street and Church Street.

Police assisted Crawford County Children Services officials who were conducting an investigation at a residence on East Walnut Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged domestic violence that was reported by a resident in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. The individual declined to pursue charges in the case.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence after responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of South Street and Dawsett Avenue. The male subject suffered injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Police investigated a report of gunshots fired in the 100 block of South Union Street. Police were unable to locate anyone when they arrived on the scene.

Police issued a verbal warning for no headlights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for no headlights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

Jan. 8

Police issued a verbal warning to a female subject after seizing an alleged illegal substance from her following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Union Street and Grove Avenue. The alleged illegal substance was turned over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and destroyed.

Police seized and destroyed an alleged illegal substance following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church Street and Gill Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Dawsett Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a loud exhaust to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Smith Street and Hensley Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of State Route 598.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Police found two individuals involved in a verbal argument.

Police investigated a report of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Eighth Avenue and Harding Way East. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area when they arrived on the scene.

Police issued a verbal warning for an obstructed license plate to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for a red light violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Murray Street.

Jan. 9

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 800 block of Crew Avenue.

Police trespassed a female subject from a business in the 1400 block of State Route 598. She was accused of shoplifting from the business.

Police issued a verbal warning for a headlight violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Liberty Street.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute involving a female juvenile and a male juvenile at a residence in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Police separated the two juveniles.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

