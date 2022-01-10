Galion High School hosting College Credit Plus meeting Jan. 13

GALION — Galion High School will be hosting a College Credit Plus informational meeting in the Galion High School cafetorium on Thursday, January 13. The event is open to any Galion City School District student currently enrolled in grades 6-11 for the 2022-2023 school year. Interested students are encouraged to attend along with their parents.

Students may bring a maximum of two (2) parents to the meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. and conclude by 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will give an overview explaining the requirements of the program and the process for application and be presented by representatives from the Galion City Schools. This program gives students the opportunity to take college classes and earn college credits before high school graduation.

Tuition, fees, and the cost of books will be provided at no cost to parents if their child qualifies for the program. Additionally, information about the Galion Early College Academy (GECA) will also be presented during the meeting.

The paperwork to declare a student’s intent to participate in the program will be available at the meeting and must be submitted to the Galion Guidance Office by April 1.

For more information about the upcoming CCP informational meeting, please contact High School Counselors Amanda Courtright or Amy Cline at 419-468-6500 or Middle School Counselor Gabrielle Carsey at 419-468-3134.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GALION-CITY-SCHOOLS-LOGO.jpg