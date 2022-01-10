Danza to perform at Palace Theatre

MARION — The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce the addition of more live acts to the Marion Palace Theatre’s Winter/Spring 2022 schedule of events.

Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” Tony Danza has also established himself as a song and dance man. Danza will bring his popular touring cabaret act, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” to the Palace main stage on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tony combines timeless music with wit, storytelling, and the undeniable charm that has made him a beloved star of stage and screen around the world. Along with his 4-piece band, Tony performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical “Honeymoon in Vegas” (which he also starred in), while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories” is sponsored by Jeff Richmond & Tina Fey Family Foundation. Tickets prices are $54, $47, $39, and $32.

On Saturday, March 26, at 2:30 p.m. the May Pavilion serves as an ambient setting for a classical concert performed by a chamber ensemble from the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra. Inspired by the musical experimentation and innovation of the baroque period, this Classical Baroque Recital will delight music aficionados of all ages. Sponsored by Ingrid & Dr. Al May. Tickets $15.

Ticket sale dates for Tony Danza and the Classical Baroque Recital are as follows: Palace Theatre PCAA Marquee Membership – Thursday, January 13; PCAA General Membership – Monday, January 17; Public – Thursday, January 20.

Tickets may be ordered during box office hours by phone 740-383-2101, in person at 276 W Center Street, downtown Marion, or 24/7 online marionpalace.org. Fees apply for online purchases. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Tony Danza will bring his popular touring cabaret act, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” to the Palace main stage on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_Tony-Danza-1.jpg Tony Danza will bring his popular touring cabaret act, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” to the Palace main stage on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy photo