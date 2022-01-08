Galion High School art students enjoying new experiences

GALION — Art students at Galion High School have had the opportunity to engage in a wider variety of projects during the 2021-2022 school year.

Students who have taken several levels of art courses previously and shown exceptional talent were offered a new course this school year. Students have been working on advanced level independent projects and collaborative pieces for the school and community.

“This new course is exciting because students have completed projects that have been showcased in Uptowne Galion at the Three Bean Coffee House,” GHS Art teacher Claudia Riedy said. “We hope to create new partnerships with other local businesses to display additional students’ work.”

GHS Art students also completed a mural on a plow for an ODOT program called “Paint the Plow.” Any Ohio schools are eligible to contact their local ODOT district and have a plow delivered to paint on for this program.

“This was a first for Galion High School and our students’ creativity and talent really shone through on this project,” Riedy said. “It was a great learning experience for the students!”

Advanced Art students also completed a 9-foot mural that was installed in the school a few weeks ago. Each student was assigned different parts of the mural to work on so that they could all showcase their talents in one collaborative piece.

“The mural depicts a jungle scene and is full of vibrant colors to brighten up the school,” Riedy said. “The mural is located between the main office doors across from the restrooms so that community members and families can view it during school events.”

The muralists for this project were Ashley Dyer, Gabe Ivy, Hudson Miller, Jasmine Clingman, Brooke Kelly, Caleb Martin, Andy Sparks, and Derek Prosser.

“I am beyond impressed with the work our Galion High School Art students have completed so far this year,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I’ve been to Three Bean Coffee House and our students’ work looks fabulous on display!”

Galion High School Art students, fro left to right, Caleb Martin, Julia Aumend, Hudson Miller, Andy Sparks, Brooke Kelly, and Ashley Dyer pose with the completed mural on an Ohio Department of Transportation snow blade, as part of the "Paint the Plow" ODOT program.