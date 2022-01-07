GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Handbags for Hospice

Tickets are still available for purchase for the Handbags for Hospice Designer Purse Raffle to be held by Avita Home Health and Hospice. This will be a virtual event again this year with a Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. The online link to purchase tickets/sponsorships is closed, but physical tickets are still available for purchase and sponsorships will be accepted through the day of the event. If anyone is interested, stop by Avita Home Health and Hospice located at 1220 North Market Street in Galion or call the office at 419-468-7985.

Coffee and Coloring Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House

The Galion Public Library will offer Coffee and Coloring from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East. All coloring materials will be provided by the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203. The library website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Park District Board meets Jan. 11

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will be holding a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The meeting is to discuss a renewal levy for the Park District. The meeting will take place at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Board of Health meets Jan. 11

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the health department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion. For information, contact the health department at 419-468-1075 or go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. The regular Northmor Local Board of Education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold its Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. The Regular Monthly Meeting will be held immediately following the Organizational Meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information or to view meeting agendas and minutes, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

City Council meets Jan. 11

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Immunization clinic Jan. 12

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Jan. 12. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering. For information, go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

Parks & Recreation Committee meeting Jan. 12

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Mid-Ohio Progressives meet Jan. 13

The Mid-Ohio Progressives will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Bucyrus Public Library. The group works in tandem with the Crawford County Democrats. A representative from Tim Ryan’s U.S. Senate campaign is scheduled to attend. Donations of food, cleaning supplies and personal care items for the MOP/Crawford County Democrats’ drive can also be brought to this meeting. For more information, contact Lisa Miller at 419-569-2346.

Streets Committee meeting Jan. 13

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Wedding vendor open house Jan. 15

The Trillium Event Center in Bucyrus will host a wedding vendor open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Trillium Event Center is located at 1630 East Southern Avenue in Bucyrus. All engaged couples are invited to attend the open house. Vendors will have information about venues, wedding cakes, invitations, florists, caterers, photo booths, dee-jays, day of coordinators, balloon arches, decor, unique mementos, special gifts, dresses, etc. Admission is free. Follow Trillium Event Center on Facebook or visit the website www.trilliumeventcenter.com for updates. For information, contact Maggie Dean at 419-563-2180 ext. 148 or email mdean@rniinc.com.

Adult paint night Jan. 17 at library

The Galion Public Library will host an adult paint night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Galion resident and artist Carol Kable will lead the group in painting a winter fantasy during the event. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. To register, email Kylie at galionlibraryadultprogram@gmail.com or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Economic Development Committee meeting Jan. 18

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Immunization clinics Jan. 19

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Jan. 19 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.). Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insura nce information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering. For information, go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

Finance Committee meeting Jan. 19

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meeting Jan. 20

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Bingo for Books is Jan. 24

Are you ready to win free books playing Bingo? Come to the Galion Public Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 to play Bingo for Books. For information, call the library at 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

City Council meets Jan. 25

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Immunization clinics Jan. 26

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Jan. 26. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insura nce information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering. For information, go to the health department website www.galionhealth.org. Like Galion City Health Department on Facebook.

History of pioneer cooking program Jan. 27

The Galion Public Library will present a program on the history of pioneer cooking from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. Mike Hocker will provide an inside look at pioneer cooking. He will talk about the history of pioneer cooking, from the early colonists being challenged by new foods and through various inventions in history that have helped the cooking process. Prepare to be shocked by all the pioneers had to endure to simply sit and have a meal together. For information, call the library at 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Chamber Chat set for Feb. 2

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Staff Report

