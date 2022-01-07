GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 3

Police issued a verbal warning for fictitious license plates to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Brandt Road and Market Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for loud music to a motorist after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road. A passenger in the vehicle was issued a verbal warning for littering.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 800 block of Charles Street. The male subject was accused of striking a female subject.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of North Union Street.

Police issued a warning for trespassing to a female subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance that was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street. Individuals were discovered outside a residence in that area having an argument. The individuals involved agreed to separate and leave the area.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of North Market Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle’s alarm was activated, apparently due to the damage sustained in the crash, police said.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of South Boston Street. The homeowner told police that his house had been vandalized and several items were missing. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for not following orders during a traffic stop to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Riblet Street and Dawsett Avenue. The male subject attempted to flee from the scene on foot after police pulled him over.

Jan. 4

Police investigated a report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 7600 block of State Route 309. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a report of illegal dumping of trash on the property of a business in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft from a motor vehicle that was reported by a resident in the 200 block of East Church Street. The vehicle’s owner told police that the vehicle was broken into during the overnight hours. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud reported by a resident.

Police investigated a case of alleged sexual assault. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Gill Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vehicle vandalism that was reported by a resident on Grand Street. The vehicle owner told police that teenagers allegedly kicked the vehicle and dented it. Police took information for a report.

Police K-9 assisted deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in the vicinity of Grove Avenue and Orange Street. The K-9 indicated on a suspected illegal substance. Deputies arrested a male subject who was in possession of the alleged illegal substance.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Murray Street and Walnut Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

