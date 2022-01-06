Galion City Schools dedicates new playground

GALION — The Galion City Schools held a dedication ceremony for a new playground for students at Galion Primary and Galion Intermediate Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to a press issued by the school district, this is the first new playground construction project since the district completed its school campus in 2006. The playground is located behind the Intermediate School.

The life of the typical school playground spans 10 to 15 years and, according to Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, the current playgrounds at the Primary and Intermediate Schools are nearing the end of their projected lifespans.

“We had an opportunity to build a new playground and address several safety concerns,” Allerding said. “Primary and Intermediate students, members of our Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), and (Intermediate School Principal) Mrs. (Tina) Crim helped develop and design the playground, making this a true team effort!”

The new playground, which is being funded thanks to the generosity of the Galion Primary/Intermediate PTO Playground Fund and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, is designed to be inclusive for all traditional and special needs students.

“The ultimate goal is to provide accessibility for all students, including those with special needs, to be able to enjoy the new playground,” Crim said. “I want to thank the administration for bringing this project to fruition, and the PTO for helping to fund the new playground.”

Allerding noted that Galion City School District Treasurer Charlene Parkinson played an important role in bringing this new playground to life for all Galion students.

“Mrs. Parkinson is absolutely amazing,” Allerding said. “She was incredibly passionate about this project and worked tirelessly to make sure all our students have the chance to enjoy a playground experience.”

The district worked collaboratively with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce to also hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new playground facility on Jan. 4. Intermediate School students and staff members, school district officials, members of the PTO, and representatives of the chamber of commerce attended the ceremony.

For information about the Galion City School District, go to its website www.galionschools.org. Like Galion City Schools on Facebook to see updates about district activities.

The Galion City Schools held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the assistance of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and several of its members, for a new playground for students at Galion Primary and Galion Intermediate Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 4. This is the first new playground construction project since the district completed its school campus in 2006. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GAL010822_PLAYGROUND-01.jpg The Galion City Schools held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the assistance of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and several of its members, for a new playground for students at Galion Primary and Galion Intermediate Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 4. This is the first new playground construction project since the district completed its school campus in 2006. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest