Galion Port Authority launches campaign to recruit housing developers

GALION — The Galion Port Authority has kicked off an initiative designed to recruit new home developers to the city.

Galion Port Authority Executive Director Mark Rantala unveiled the “Find a Home in Galion” campaign to the Port Authority Board during its meeting on Dec. 14, 2021.

According to a press release issued this week by the Port Authority, the campaign is a “Guide to Housing Development Opportunities in Galion, Ohio.” The development package was the result of the “City-Wide Housing Needs Assessment” prepared by Danter and Associates in May 2019.

The 300-plus page report documents the deficiencies in the for-sale and rental housing markets. It suggests a need for all categories of market-rate, multi-family rental housing, affordable multi-family (tax credit housing) rental housing, independent living rental senior housing, assisted-living rental housing for seniors, memory care housing for seniors, for-sale single-family housing, and for-sale multi-family housing.

The development guide was designed to introduce Galion to potential housing developers within Ohio who might recognize the opportunities of the market when provided a detailed presentation.

The campaign includes highlights of the Danter Study, a number of potential sites ready for development, detailed information about the Community Reinvestment Areas, available incentives and tax abatement as well as zoning and demographic information.

The report will be sent to developers within an hour of Galion as an introduction to the demand and the market potential. Rantala will then assist interested developers in exploring these sites.

Housing is one of the many areas that port authorities are authorized to facilitate under the section of the Ohio Revised Code that created port authorities. The campaign was created with input from several Galion area realtors and the city administration, according to the press release.

“If all goes well, we should have at least 50 new housing units or more within five years,” said Rantala.

Developers with an interest in exploring these sites or receiving a copy of the report should contact Mark Rantala at director@galionport.org.

In an effort to boost local development, Galion City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to pass Ordinance No. 2021-65 which authorized a loan of $300,000 to the Galion Port Authority, which the Port Authority in turn loaned to the Five Galion Company LLC to help fund the construction of two new 18-unit apartment buildings at the current Carter Crossings apartment complex on Carter Drive adjacent to the Galion City Schools campus. Eleven covered parking spaces will be included with each new facility. The interest rate on the loan is 1%, per terms of the agreement.

Five Galion Company LLC has an option to buy five parcels located at the Renschville Development, an 11-acre site on Winchester Road that the Galion Port Authority purchased from Five Galion Company LLC. The company was granted access to the property as part of the agreement when the Port Authority purchased the property. Five Galion had the purchase contract to acquire the Renschville property and passed it on to the Port when it sold the property to the agency.

