May Pavilion hosting trivia, comedy, music

MARION — Entertainment seekers can enjoy several events at the historic Marion Palace Theatre’s May Pavilion in 2022.

The Pavilion will serve as the location for Thursday Trivia Nights (Jan 6-May 19) and Music in the May concert series with Hey Mavis (Jan 14), Dueling Pianos (Feb 12), and The GeezeCats (May 20).

A series of Trivia Nights launched beginning Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Designed to bring adults together through the thrill of play, every first, third, and fifth Thursday of the month, the May Pavilion will become an arena for an informal and fun battle of wits.

Hosted by Kirk Detweiler, trivia will be played in two rounds in teams of up to 8 people. Participants are encouraged to make a team to compete week to week. Winners of each round are awarded prizes.

Between trivia rounds, guests will have the opportunity to discover a variety of local downtown restaurants’ carry-out options or select from a rotation of food trucks. Throughout the night, a variety of adult and non-alcoholic beverages will be available at the cash bar. Guests may enjoy their food in the Pavilion; however, all drinks must be purchased on site. Donations will be accepted in lieu of admission.

These events are recommended for ages 21 and up. Doors open at 7pm.

The band Hey Mavis is set to kick off the 2022 Music in the May series on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Formed by Laurie and Eddie Caner, the band’s blend of string-band music, honky-tonk, folk and Americana has taken it from porch concerts in Cuyahoga Valley to the Palace May Pavilion. Laurie’s songwriting tells the story of life—with all its beauty, heartache, disappointment and joy—weaving a musical tapestry that speaks of love, life and the human condition.

Ticket prices are $16.

Closing out the month’s entertainment line-up is Shovel City Improv Group on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. This interactive comedy event takes place in the May Pavilion and is recommended for ages 16 and older.

The rotational pool of 9 actors (ages 22-60) from Shovel City Improv includes Daniel Bradshaw, Kim Bradshaw, Olivia Brazell, Mike Cochran, Bruce Cudd, Diana Dailey, Hannah Fuller, Justen LaPlante, and Eric Mosely. Audience members will help create the show by providing suggested scenarios or key phrases, while the team of hometown comedians incorporate the suggestions into the performance.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 during box office hours. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.

The band Hey Mavis is set to kick off the 2022 Music in the May series on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Members are, from left; Bryan Thomas (bass), Eddie Caner (violin), Laurie Caner (vocals, banjo) and Anthony Taddeo (drummer). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_hey_mavis.jpg The band Hey Mavis is set to kick off the 2022 Music in the May series on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Members are, from left; Bryan Thomas (bass), Eddie Caner (violin), Laurie Caner (vocals, banjo) and Anthony Taddeo (drummer). Courtesy photo