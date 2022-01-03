Day of service planned to honor MLK

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee and the Mid-Ohio Progressives are again planning a day of service to commemorate the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17 this year.

The two groups, who have worked on numerous projects over the last five years, will be collecting items to help local families in need. Last year’s drive was considered a success as hundreds of items were donated.

Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies will be collected and distributed to the Salvation Army in Bucyrus, Crestline Assistance and Ministries Program, and Ohio Heartland Community Action in Galion.

Food bank volunteers have noted that canned foods should be pop tops if possible and that tea bags, coffee, salt, pepper and other spices, sugar and flour, tuna crackers and cake mix and frosting are all items that are real treats that donors might consider. Peanut butter is also considered a nutritious staple.

Dishwashing detergent and feminine hygiene products are appreciated as both can be expensive. Last year, many people also included pet food in their donations.

To maintain social distancing and make this as contact-free as possible, items can be dropped off on porches at the following homes through Jan. 16:

• Lisa Miller, 800 Rogers St., Bucyrus

• Jean Bodkins, 131 S. Jefferson St., Galion

• Carolyn Helbert, 949 N. Henry St., Crestline

The donations will then be transported to the three organizations. For details, contact Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302 or Lisa Miller at 419-569-2346.

