Celebrate Crestline Night set for Jan. 26

CRESTLINE — A celebration of all things Crestline is planned for the new year.

The Crestline Community Development Team — in partnership with the Crestline Exempted Village School District, the Village of Crestline, the United Way of North Central Ohio serving Crawford County, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, and Crestline Youth Sports — is hosting Celebrate Crestline Night on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The event is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the auditorium at Crestline High School.

According to a press issued by the Crestline Community Development Team, the purpose of this event is to update the community on the positive initiatives taking place within the Village of Crestline and to allow for feedback from the community.

Speakers for Celebrate Crestline Night include Crestline Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Matthew Henderson, Mayor of the Village of Crestline Linda Horning-Pitt, Board Members of the Crestline Community Development Team Carolyn Helbert and Erin Jones, Executive Director of the United Way of North Central Ohio serving Crawford County Amber Wertman, Executive Director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Miranda Jones, and a representative from Crestline Youth Sports.

In 2020, a similar event called Crestline Community Engagement Night was held that featured the unveiling of a video titled “The Crestline Comeback,” which was created by Marc Sleeckx and narrated by Tommy Barnes.

Clayton Herold, a member of the Crestline Community Development Team, said since the last event in January 2020, there have been a several major highlights and positive events that have happened in Crestline. He listed the following accomplishments:

• The former Rite Aid building was transformed into The Hub at Village Square, becoming the largest event venue in Crawford County.

• The old American Legion building became Mi Cerrito and opened in the spring of 2020.

• Over the past two years other buildings in the downtown received facelifts such as Depot Deli, Checkers Pizza, The Vintage/Cross Carpet, and Park National Bank.

• Youth Baseball and Softball returned to Crestline in 2021 and over 100 kids between the ages of 5-12 participated.

• New “Welcome to Crestline” signs were installed this year at the four main entrances to Crestline.

• Kelly Park saw a new wooden playscape installed along with a new sand volleyball court.

• Amtrak announced plans to come back to Crestline as part of its expansion plans.

• New businesses Local Tracks and The Vintage opened in downtown Crestline in 2021.

• Phase 2 of the Crestline Water Line project was completed in 2021.

• A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) was established within downtown Crestline.

• The Village of Crestline was awarded a $350,000 grant for improvements to the Crestline Municipal Swimming Pool.

• The Village of Crestline was awarded $6 million in grants for the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• Construction began on a new Dollar General Marketplace which will open in the spring of 2022.

• Willow Run, an Adult Housing Community, started development on the east side of Crestline.

For information about Celebrate Crestline Night, go to the Crestline Community Development Team’s Facebook page or email crestlinecdt1@gmail.com.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL010522_CELEBRATE_CRESTLINE-1.jpg