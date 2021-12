CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Sunday, Jan. 2 • 7 a.m.

Bob Evans in Bucyrus

The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 in Bucyrus.

Homeschool in Nature: Nests

Thursday, Jan. 6 • 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Birds aren’t the only animals to use nests as a home or a place to raise their young. This month we will look at several nest examples and then go on a hike to look for more in the park. Dress for the weather. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old.

Winter Indoor Bird Watching

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 8 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Winter months provide unique opportunities to observe common winter bird species from close distances all from the comfort of being indoors. Set out a bird feeder and watch the birds flock in for an easy meal. Enjoy donuts and hot beverages with CPD staff inside the Nature Center, as we sit and observe common birds that visit our bird feeders. Binoculars are recommended.

Animals Face to Face: Tarantulas

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Come meet the Nature Center’s tarantulas up close—don’t worry, their favorite food is crickets, not humans! Join Chelsea to interact with and learn about our friendly resident tarantulas, including Chaco Golden Knee, Chilean Rose Hair, Curly Hair, and Mexican Red-knee Tarantulas. Fun for all ages.

Stewardship

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join CPD staff for our monthly Stewardship Program where the focus will be on removing woody species such as Glossy Buckthorn (Frangula alnus), Autumn Olive (Elaeagnus umbellata), Honeysuckle (Amur sp.), and Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). There will be a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants are required. There is a possibility of contact with poison ivy. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available.

Owl Prowl

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 6 p.m.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve

Eight species of owls call Ohio home with only four species being full time residents. Join CPD staff to learn about these amazing avian predators of the night. We will meet in Lowe-Volk Nature Center to learn about our local owls then head outside for a night hike searching for roosting birds in our woods. Binoculars are recommended.

Sneaky Squirrels

Wednesday, Jan. 12 • 5:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Squirrels have been observed pretending to cache (or hide) a nut to confuse potential food thieves. Come out to learn more interesting squirrel facts. We’ll even play a game and pretend to be squirrels.

Rock Tumbling

Saturday, Jan. 15 & 29 • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

You will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks. We will start a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all 4 polishing stages to create beautiful, polished rocks. Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program! The first session will start the rough tumbling process; session 2 will finish with the polish tumble. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity. Please plan on attending both sessions.

Snowy Owls

Monday, Jan. 17 • 4 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Snowy Owls often migrate from their summer homes in the Arctic to Ohio during winter months, even to Crawford County! Join Chelsea for an interactive presentation all about Snowy Owls, learning their life history and the best places to find one this winter.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Jan. 22 • 6:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Targets for winter: Andromeda/M31, Triangulum Galaxy, Polaris, Pleiades, and Orion.

Feeding Day

Sunday, Jan. 23 • 1 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

The animals that reside in the Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Come help Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors.

Little Explorers: Ice

Thursday, Jan. 27 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about ice. Dress for the weather, we will be outside for at least part of the program.

Castalia Pond/Medusa Marsh Bird Watching

Saturday, Jan. 29 • 7 a.m.

Castalia Pond

Winter provides the perfect opportunity to work on waterfowl and gull identification as population numbers for many species are at their peak. Lake Erie provides a myriad of opportunities to view these birds. Join CPD staff for a field trip along the Lake Erie Coastline searching for our target species. We will meet at Lowe-Volk Park before carpooling to Castalia Pond. We will be joined by the Richland County Park District and The Wilderness Center Bird Club. Participants will want to bring snacks; we will find somewhere warm for lunch. This is a family-friendly program. Plan to be outside.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Jan. 29 • 6:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Targets for winter: Andromeda/M31, Triangulum Galaxy, Polaris, Pleiades, and Orion.

“Nature’s Rainbow” Photography Exhibit

Tuesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 28

Lowe-Volk Park

Beat the winter blahs by stopping in at the Nature Center to enjoy a colorful display of Ohio’s native flora and fauna. The photos on exhibit, taken by Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea Gottfried, offer a welcome retreat from the whites and browns of winter, providing a glimpse of the rainbow of hues about to come in spring.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

