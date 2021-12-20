Former Buckeye Obie Stillwell keynote speaker for Men’s Community Breakfast on Jan. 12

BUCYRUS — Former Ohio State University linebacker Obie Stillwell will be the keynote speaker at the Men’s Community Breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The event will be held at 7 a.m. at the Trillium Center, 1630 East Southern Avenue in Bucyrus. Admission costs $9 per person and includes a full breakfast. Organizers said ladies are welcome to attend the event. Please RSVP to Bill Denton by calling 419-503-9977 or e-mail billdenton425@gmail.com. Only cash is accepted for payment.

Stillwell grew up in Mansfield, and attended Madison High School. While attending there, he was the Ohio Heartland Conference Defensive Player of the year in 1990. The Rams won the conference title that season and qualified for the school’s first state playoff appearance. Stillwell was the Madison team captain that fall and an All-Ohio linebacker.

Stillwell attended The Ohio State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and was a walk-on to the Buckeye football team. Because of his hard work and dedication as a student athlete, he earned a scholarship under Coach John Cooper. Stillwell has been in the real estate industry for over 17 years. He spent 12 years in the title insurance business but is now pursuing his passion of selling real estate. Coming from a social service background allows him to quickly relate to his clients as he is passionate about helping them overcome obstacles that they may encounter.

Stillwell is the broker and owner of Buckeye National Consulting Group, a business and real estate consulting firm that advocates for corporate entities, families, and individuals to insure they meet their goals.

Stillwell believes in “paying it forward” and investing time in his community. As a case worker for Franklin County Children’s Services and a counselor with the Ohio Youth Advocate Program, he helped and educated children in the community, exposing them to different perspectives while ensuring a safe and secure environment. He also founded The Breakfast Club, an organization in which local CEOs and upper management help former athletes’ transition into the business community, creating a platform for success. He lives in Gahanna and is a Gahanna native, with his three teen-aged children, all who attend Gahanna local schools. He is a self-proclaimed renaissance man, spending his free time at art museums, enjoying poetry and playing hand percussion at his church and with local Jazz Bands.

Stillwell is the creator and host of a local radio show, “Real Estate Stocks and Jocks,” which can be heard every Saturday 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on “The Answer” on 98.9 FM. “Real Estate Stocks and Jocks” focus on educating its listeners about the local real estate market and current trends in the financial world. Hosting local sports figures and real estate and financial industry experts, Stillwell provides valuable local information to his listeners.

Stillwell is also an analyst on the Buckeye Fever Pregame Show which airs during the football season on WSYX-TV ABC 6 in Columbus.

Former Ohio State University linebacker Obie Stillwell will be the keynote speaker at the Men’s Community Breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12. The event will be held at 7 a.m. at the Trillium Center, 1630 East Southern Avenue in Bucyrus. Admission costs $9 per person and includes a full breakfast. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_Obie-Stillwell.jpg Former Ohio State University linebacker Obie Stillwell will be the keynote speaker at the Men’s Community Breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12. The event will be held at 7 a.m. at the Trillium Center, 1630 East Southern Avenue in Bucyrus. Admission costs $9 per person and includes a full breakfast. Courtesy photo