Community Foundation awards $434,970 in grant funding

BUCYRUS — Since March, the Community Foundation for Crawford County has awarded COVID-19 Emergency Response grants and several strategic competitive grants to local charitable organizations and municipalities. These awards totaled $434,970.

COVID-19 emergency reponse grants went to the following organizations:

• Project Noelle — $4,350 towards clothing, diapers, support group supplies and monthly dinners for Crawford County children and teens whose parents are absent due to addiction or overdoses

• Bucyrus Backpack Program — $23,000 project for weekend meals for students with food inadequacies attending Crestline and Buckeye Central Schools

• Community Counseling Services — $13,000 towards Signs of Suicide curriculum for youth and the staff time to provide the education and screenings, and the Question, Persuade, Refer program for adults

Competitive Grants went to the following:

• Bucyrus Little League — $20,000 towards a revitalization project for fields at Aumiller, Lyons and North Robinson Parks

• Wildlife Haven — $2,500 towards food and nutritional costs of wildlife rehabilitation program

• Crawford Partnership — $25,000 towards ongoing operational support

• Prevailing Word Ministry in Motion — $5,000 towards food pantry operating expenses

• Crawford County Arts Council — $2,000 for teacher salaries for children’s art classes, art class supplies, and gallery equipment

• American Red Cross — $11,700 for three blood drives in Crawford County

• Alpha 12 Step Recovery — $30,000 for operating costs to employ a house manager and office manager for six months

• Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio — $5,000 towards the inaugural Inspire Virtual Conference, a learning career exploration fair for 1,048 Crawford County 7th through 12th graders from Galion, Wynford, and Buckeye Central schools

• Bucyrus Legacy Fund of Projects, Inc. — $38,500 towards development of proposed Norton Bicentennial Park project Phase 1 (building and site demolition)

• Bucyrus Backpack Program — $24,000 to help cover start-up costs and six months’ worth of weekend meals and snacks for Buckeye Central and Crestline schools

• Humane Society Serving Crawford County — $40,000 towards a new roof for the training center building

• Bucyrus Police Department — $20,000 towards a K-9 trained narcotics detecting dog

• Friends of the Galion Public Library — $3,635 for a digital microfilm reader

• Ohio Bird Sanctuary — $610 towards a capital campaign

• Galion History Center — $5,175 towards an organ wind regulator rebuild in the historic Grace Church

• Crawford Partnership — $50,000 towards the Freese Center

• Crawford Works — $30,000 for facilitators, coaches and workshop materials to assist program participants in achieving economic self-sufficiency through employment

• YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin, Inc. — $50,000 towards pool repair

• #CrawfordForGood — $4,000 towards a matching pool with fundraiser benefiting Crawford County non-profit organizations

• #Giving2sday — $25,000 to award funds participating in the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, distributed on a prorated basis

Special Recognition Grants went to the following:

• $100 to the Bucyrus Bicentennial Fund of Projects, Inc. to sponsor a community unity banner

• $100 to the North Central State College’s Arts for Success event to support scholarships

• $400 to Philanthropy Ohio for five local nonprofit organizations to attend the Nonprofit Summer Series

• $500 to the Dr. Joseph and Susan Shadeed Scholarship Fund

• $1,400 to Alpha 12 Step Recovery towards 2022 operating costs

Grants from the Emergency Fund for Food Pantries went to the following:

• Galion Grace Brethren Church Gifts of Love Pantry – $1,000

The first competitive grant cycle deadline for 2022 is December 31, 2021, with grants to be awarded in the spring. The Foundation will be keeping its COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant application available in 2022 as well.

For information about The Community Foundation for Crawford County, go to its website www.cfcrawford.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-FOR-CRAWFORD-COUNTY-LOGO-1.jpg