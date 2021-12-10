Crawford Park District announces holiday schedule

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District office and the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be observe the following hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:

• Closed on Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve and Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

• Closed on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and Saturday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, Crawford Park District will resume normal winter hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Nature Center is closed on Sundays through the winter months. For information, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_CRAWFORD-PARK-DISTRICT-LOGO-2.jpg