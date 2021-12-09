Community Foundation for Crawford County’s #Giving2sday sets new record

BUCYRUS — #Giving2sday again helped inspire generosity when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on Nov. 30. With over $230,000 generated, this year’s event was a new record.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” said Jennifer Stirm, Foundation Board member and Chair of their Development Committee. “Donors like knowing that their gift inspired a second one, as our Board contributed $25,000, and another $2,500 each was contributed by The Mason Companies, E-Z Go (a Textron Company), and Apex Clean Energy, so that a total of $32,500 was available to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis. #Giving2sday was created as a day that encourages people to do good, and that’s just what Crawford County did for our community!”

The preliminary tally of $194,800 which donors raised combined with the pro-rated match and prize awards means that over $230,000 is being distributed to Foundation funds supporting good causes in Crawford County.

“Joining the #Giving2sday movement has been very rewarding for us,” added Lisa Workman, Foundation President. “It’s very inspiring to be part of a global movement of giving, collaborating and celebrating generosity.”

Thanks to a $1,500 contribution from Mizick Miller & Co., Inc., prize money of $500 each was added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories. The winners of these $500 prizes were the Bucyrus Kiwanis Fund (agency funds), the Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund (scholarship funds), and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund (school funds).

For the second year, there was a second contest — the FCBank Power Hour. All donors who contributed online from 6 to 7 p.m. on #Giving2sday were entered into a drawing every time they donated. Then three names were drawn, and those three individuals got to choose a fund that received an additional $500, thanks to a contribution of $1,500 from FCBank.

Those winners and the funds that were awarded were Amber Wertman (United Way Designated Fund), Brian Smith (Crawford Works Fund), and Janel Hord (split between Crawford Works Fund and Bucyrus Y Future Fund).

Next year’s #Giving2sday will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Event generates $230,000 for Foundation funds