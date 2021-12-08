Woodward hosts ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ on Dec. 15

MOUNT VERNON — The Woodward Opera House will host a “Holiday Extravaganza” on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Special guests include the Frozen Sisters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and some of Santa’s helpers.

With live, interactive performances, families will enjoy singing, dancing, story time, and other special activities. There will also be plenty of photo opportunities and time to visit with the special guests. Entertainment is provided by Paulette’s Princess Parties.

Tickets are $10 for main floor table seating (includes cookies and milk), and $5 for balcony seats. Event information and tickets are available at www.thewoodward.org or by calling 740-462-4ART.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_MV-ARTS-LOGO.jpg