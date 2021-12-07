GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 2

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating vehicle under the influence and obstructing official business following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of an incident in the 400 block of Libby Lane. The male subject allegedly struck a female subject. Police transported the male subject to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Dec. 3

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of an incident at a residence in the 200 block of East Church Street. The male subject allegedly struck a female subject. Police transported the male subject to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police issued a citation to a motorist after investigating a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Freese Works Place. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud reported by a local resident. The individual reported to police that their credit card was stolen and was allegedly used to make a purchase at a local business. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 300 block of Third Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 4

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported by a local resident. Individual told police that funds were allegedly taken from a relative’s bank account. Police took information for a report.

Police issued verbal warnings to two male subjects after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 800 block of Crew Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a male subject and a female subject at a residence in the 100 block of West Parson Street. The female subject left the residence after police arrived.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of North Market Street. Police transported the male subject to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Dec. 5

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two subjects who were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation at a business in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation at a business in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Gelsanliter Road.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of a probation violation after responding to a report of an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street. The male subject was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Police transported the male subject to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police arrested a female subject on a warrant issued by the Shelby Police Department. She was wanted for failure to appear in court to face domestic violence charges. Police took the female subject into custody at a residence in the 700 block of Clay Street. Police transferred the female subject to the custody of the Shelby Police Department.

Police investigated a report of two unruly juveniles at a residence in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue. A male subject at that location asked that a female subject be removed from the premises for allegedly causing a disturbance.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance involving a male subject at a residence in the 200 block of East Summit Street. The male subject left the scene before police arrived.

Police issued a verbal warning for driving under suspension and stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

