‘Christmas at the Galion’ set for Friday and Saturday

GALION — The Galion Community Theatre presents a holiday gift to the community this weekend when “Christmas at the Galion” takes the stage for two shows on Friday and Saturday.

“Christmas at the Galion” will feature a variety of vocal and instrumental solos and duets by local performers. Officials said a group of elementary school students from Galion City Schools will perform a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Colonel Crawford High School show choir Vision and the Galion High School jazz band will also perform.

Also on the schedule are the Shawshank Big Band and the Galion Alumni Band along with students from the Eagle Dance Center in Galion.

A Christmas magic act and a Christmas stand-up comedy act will also be part of the lineup for the weekend.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the theatre, located at 127 Harding Way West in Uptowne Galion. Admission to “Christmas at the Galion” costs $5 per person for theatre members and $10 per person for non-members.

Tickets can be purchased online at the theatre website www.galiontheatre.org and at the door on the day of each show.

