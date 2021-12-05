GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Crestline Winterfest set for Dec. 11

Crestline Winterfest is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 in downtown Crestline. The day’s activities include a lumberjacks exhibition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a small business expo at The Hub at Village Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Romick Railways kids train rides from 12 to 2 p.m., reindeer on display from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Central Park Gazebo, the Santa Parade at 4:30 p.m., the community Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m., Santa at the Shunk House at 5 p.m., a Christmas Elvis concert at 5:30 p.m., and a Christmas movie at the Crestline Public Library at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit the Crestline Community Development Team page on Facebook.

Crawford Park District Board meets Dec. 6

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting for December on Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. This meeting will take the place of the Park District regular monthly meeting generally held on the third Thursday of each month. For information, contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

Crestline Village Council meets Dec. 6

Crestline Village Councill will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information, go to the village website crestlineoh.com or contact the Clerk of Council at 419-683-3800.

Library Cookbook Club meets Dec. 7

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Organizers ask participants to bring their favorite holiday dessert to share with the group. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 North Market Street. For information, call 419-468-3203 or go the library’s Facebook page. The library’s website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Laws/Ordinances Committee meets Dec. 7

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Dinner with Santa Dec. 8 at YMCA

The Galion Center YMCA is hosting Dinner with Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. YMCA officials are planning a fun evening with pizza, crafts, games, and a visit from Santa Claus. Each child will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa. Admission to the event costs $5 for YMCA members and $10 for program participants. The Galion Community Center YMCA is located at 500 Gill Avenue. For information, call the YMCA at 419-468-7754 or visit the YMCA’s Facebook page. The YMCA website is www.galioncenterymca.org.

Humane Society bingo Dec. 8

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Dec. 8. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Immunization appointments Dec. 8

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 8. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Parks/Recreation Committee meets Dec. 8

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Streets/Alleys Committee meets Dec. 9

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Santa House open in Galion

Santa House is open for the holiday season in Galion. The Jolly Old Elf’s temporary home will be set up in the Square in Uptowne Galion through Sunday, Dec. 19. Following are the dates and times that Santa’s House will be open:

• Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

For information, go to the Come Home to Galion Facebook page.

Tree of Warmth at YMCA

The Galion Community Center YMCA will be accepting hats, gloves, scarfs, and mittens for its “Tree of Warmth.” Donations can be dropped off during normal operating hours Monday through Friday, Dec. 13-17. YMCA officials ask local residents to drop off new, unwrapped items off at the Welcome Center to help keep community residents who need help warm this winter. The Galion Community Center YMCA is located at 500 Gill Avenue. For information, call the YMCA at 419-468-7754 or visit the YMCA’s Facebook page. The YMCA website is www.galioncenterymca.org.

Present wrapping Dec. 13 at Galion Library

The Galion Public Library is hosting a present wrapping party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Wrapping paper, boxes, ribbons, bows, and tags will be provided, along with snacks and drinks. Wrap those last minute gifts away from curious eyes. This is an adult only event. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 North Market Street. For information, call 419-468-3203 or go the library’s Facebook page. The library’s website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Crestline Schools BOE meets Dec. 13

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Galion Board of Health meets Dec. 14

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

Galion Schools BOE meets Dec. 14

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information or to view meeting agendas and minutes, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Galion City Council meets Dec. 14

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 15

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 15 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.). Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Finance Committee meets Dec. 15

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets Dec. 16

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Crestline Village Council meets Dec. 20

Crestline Village Councill will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information, go to the village website crestlineoh.com or contact the Clerk of Council at 419-683-3800.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Dec. 20

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, go to the district website www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

Northmor Schools BOE meets Dec. 21

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Economic Development Committee meets Dec. 21

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 22

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 22. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering

Galion City Council meets Dec. 28

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Chamber Chat set for Jan. 5

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

