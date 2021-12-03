Avita reports increase in COVID-19 cases at Galion, Bucyrus, Ontario hospitals

GALION — Avita Health System officials announced that it is “experiencing a record-high surge of COVID-19 inpatients at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario hospitals,” according to a press release issued on Friday.

In the press release, Avita officials noted that the “surge started on Nov. 18 and has now reached 46 COVID-19 patients admitted or awaiting admission to an Avita hospital. The acuity of care is high with approximately a quarter of those patients on ventilators, including 69% of the COVID-19 patients in Avita’s intensive care units.”

Chris Adler, Director of Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness for Avita Health System, said that 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

“We are at 112% of our normal bed capacity,” said Adler. “We’ve responded by adding additional beds and staffing. Over the past month, we’ve had a 421% increase in COVID-19 inpatients, which has been the most rapid surge we’ve experienced throughout the pandemic. Our positivity rate for COVID-19 is 24% at our emergency departments, walk-in clinics, and testing sites.”

In the press release, Avita officials said they “recommend that community members remain diligent in the fight against COVID-19 by practicing good hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing. If you are sick, stay home to protect others. Avita advises that the best way to prevent serious COVID-19 illness is the vaccine, and the best treatment if diagnosed early is monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. Avita offers both services to the community.”

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics released Friday by the Galion City Health Department, there are 93 active COVID-19 cases within the agency’s jurisdiction. Two people are currently hospitalized for treatment.

The vaccination rate for Galion is 52%, per the new report.

The Galion City Health Department reported that 93% of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 within the agency’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began in March 2020 have recovered.

For more information, visit avitahealth.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_AVITA-LOGO.jpg