Works begins on State Route 598 construction project

GALION — Work is beginning on the State Route 598 construction project in Galion.

According to a press release issued by the City of Galion, Rietschlin Construction is preparing for preliminary work on the State Route 598 widening project. Crews will begin working on storm drainage and temporary pavement as weather allows. This is to prepare for the roadwork set to begin next spring.

State Route 598 will have single-lane closures while crews are working. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals. The project limits are along State Route 598, from Carter Drive to Brandt Road. Drivers should expect delays and are reminded to watch for construction workers and equipment.

The estimated project contract amount is $4.92 million. The Ohio Department of Transportation will contribute $1.1 million in Federal Highway Safety funds and $1.45 million in Small City funds for eligible construction costs, or a total of $2.55 million. The remainder is paid for by the City of Galion.

For real time project updates, please use the ODOT traffic app OHGO.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_SR-598-LOGO.jpg