GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 29

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to an incident at a residence in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident of Harding Way West. Individual told police that an unknown subject cashed a counterfeit check in the amount of $700 on their bank account. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident of North Market Street. Individual told police that an unknown subject made purchases with their debit card number in another state. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with expired license tags to a motorist following a traffic stop on Harding Way East. Police advised the motorist not to operate the vehicle until valid license tags are obtained.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Gill Avenue. A resident in the area told police that the unknown subject was taking pictures of their vehicle and looking in the windows of their vehicle and other vehicles in the area. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the unknown subject.

Police conducted a standby for an individual who needed to secure their belongings from a residence in the 400 block of John Street. The standby was completed without incident.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident of Cherry Street. The individual told police that an unknown subject stole $1,000 from their bank account after apparently hacking into their home computer. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for violation of assured clear distance ahead to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Sixth Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 30

Police issued a citation for operating a vehicle with a temporary instruction permit to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Pounder Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked outside a business in the 200 block of South Liberty Street. The vehicle was unoccupied when police arrived at the scene.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Milsboro Road. One person was injured in the crash when their vehicle skidded on black ice and hit a pole. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were in charge of the investigation.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle that illegally passed a school bus in the vicinity of South Street and Pershing Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a stop sign that was knocked down in the vicinity of Gill Avenue and Erie Street. Police found the stop sign laying on the ground when they arrived at the scene. Police put the sign back in the ground and advised the City of Galion Street Department that the sign needed to be replaced.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with no headlights on at night to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church Street and Columbus Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a working driver’s side headlight to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church Street and Riblet Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. A male subject allegedly entered the residence with a knife, according to the individual who reported the incident to police.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident of Harding Way East. The individual told police that they were contacted about a $1,000 charge on their account. The individual was advised to contact their bank.

Police investigated a report of an individual who attempted to enter a residence in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. The male subject was allegedly intoxicated, according to the owner of the residence. The subject also attempted to enter another residence located in the 100 block of Second Avenue, according to the owner of that residence. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 1

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked at the hiking and bicycle path in the 6300 block of Hosford Road. The was gone when police arrived at the scene. Police searched the area in the vicinity of the hiking and bicycle path, but didn’t find anything that appeared to be out of the ordinary.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with no headlights on at night to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. Individual told police that an unknown subject opened the doors of a trailer and vehicles that are located on their property. They stated that a neighbor’s car alarm was activated around the same time. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

