Auditor’s office announces 2022 dog registration program

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Auditor Robyn Sheets has announced that the 2022 Dog License Registration Program is underway. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County.

“Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2022,” said Sheets.

Ohio law allows dog owners the option of purchasing either a one year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2022 the cost of these licenses will be:

• One-year license — $16

• Three-year license — $48

• Permanent license — $160

“Dog owners should be aware that Ohio law does not allow the County Auditor’s Office to refund dog license fees. As such, if a dog owner purchases a three-year or permanent license and something happens to the dog, the County Auditor is without legal authority to refund dog owners the license fee paid” said Sheets.

Dog owners purchasing a single year license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

4. By going to one of the designated satellite agencies listed below:

Satellite Offices – One-year licenses sold at these locations

From Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022

• Crawford County Humane Society (licenses sold all year long); 3590 State Route 98, Bucyrus; Phone: 419-562-9149; Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday 12-5; Saturday 10-2; Closed Wednesday and Sunday

• Horizon Animal Hospital; 933 Bucyrus Road, Galion; Phone: 419-468-2169; Hours: Monday-Friday 8-6

• Crestline Advocate; 312 N. Seltzer Street, Crestline; Phone: 419-683-3355; Hours: Monday-Friday 10-4

• New Washington Herald; 625 S. Kibler St., New Washington; Phone: 419-492-2133; Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30-4

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of seventy-five cents for each registration form processed.

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license, or that require a renewal of a kennel license, may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The on-line licensing service will be available from December 1st through January 31st and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the on-line dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee, by the company providing the program, of $2.25 for an annual license, $3.75 for a three-year license, $9.75 for a permanent license, and $5.75 for a kennel license.

In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, County Auditor Robyn Sheets encourages dog owners to purchase their licenses prior to the January 31, 2022 deadline. For further information, dog owners may call the County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

