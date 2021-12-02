Auditions announced for Palace Junior production ‘Back to the Eighties’

MARION — Auditions for the Marion Palace Theatre junior stage production of “Back to the Eighties” will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 14-15 at the May Pavilion.

Director Emily Yaksic is seeking young performers ages 7 to 14 years to play a variety of leading and supporting characters in this time travelling comedy adventure stage play.

Those interested in auditioning may come either Tuesday, Dec. 14 or Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Auditioners are asked to come dressed in casual clothing and enter through the front Pavilion doors. During auditions, participants will be asked to recite a previously memorized monologue or poem.

Performance dates for “Back to the Eighties” are Feb. 18, 19, and 20, 2022. Ticket prices are $19 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and under. For additional information and to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office by phone 740-383-2101 or online at www.marionpalace.org. Online ticketing fees apply.

The box office is located at 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_MARION-PALACE-THEATRE-LOGO.jpg