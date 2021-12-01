Council on Aging offering holiday fun in December

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging has planned holiday-themed crafts, bingo, and more this December. All activities take place at the senior center, 200 S. Spring St., unless otherwise noted.

Rescheduled from November, a gnome ornament craft will be offered in two sessions on Dec. 8. Seniors may sign up for either the 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. session. Limited hot glue guns available. Participants may bring their own. Cost is $3 and participants will make two ornaments. Members receive a bonus ornament craft.

A white elephant bingo and hot dog bar will take place Dec. 10. Hot dogs will be offered for $1 each at 1 p.m. Chips, drinks and other snacks available for additional cost. Members receive a free drink with hot dog purchase. Bingo will start around 2 p.m. Players should bring a wrapped, inexpensive gift to be used as a prize; value $5 or less. No homemade food items, expired items, weapons, lewd or otherwise deemed inappropriate items. Gift examples: kitchen items, puzzles, $5 gift cards, calendars, word search books, socks, etc.

Seniors may paint four wooden ornaments Dec. 13. Two sessions are available: 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $6, members pay $3.

A canvas painting class will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Seniors may choose an 11-by-14 white or 8-by-10 black canvas. A variety of holiday and winter designs will be available. Cost is $8, members pay $4.

The Council on Aging senior holiday party will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21. Featured entertainment is Jeff Helvey, who sings in a Frank Sinatra-style. Music starts at 1 p.m. and food will be available for a donation. Bingo will take place after the tunes. Entertainment and bingo prizes sponsored by Bucyrus Lions Club.

A bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Historic Grace Church in Galion, located across from Brownella Cottage. Prizes sponsored by a private individual. Free to play. Open to senior citizens 55 and older. Pre-registration is especially important for this activity and any that are located outside of our building in Bucyrus.

The holiday scavenger hunt scheduled Dec. 9 at Brownella Cottage has been canceled.

The movie and hot chocolate date has been changed. The movie will now be shown at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Other scheduled films are at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1 p.m. Dec. 30. The COA has

also added a fourth movie date at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Call the COA for movie titles. Each film has an accompanying snack; donations are appreciated.

Registration is required. Call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, ext. 236. COA activities are open to seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

The Crawford County Council on Aging’s Santa Tree is full of senior Christmas wishes for the holiday season. For information about December activities offered by the Council on Aging, contact Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, ext. 236. COA activities are open to seniors ages 55 and older. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL120421_AGING_DEC.jpg The Crawford County Council on Aging’s Santa Tree is full of senior Christmas wishes for the holiday season. For information about December activities offered by the Council on Aging, contact Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, ext. 236. COA activities are open to seniors ages 55 and older. Crawford County Council on Aging