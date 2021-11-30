GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 24

Police provided assistance to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop in the vicinity of Biddle and Brandt roads.

Police conducted a standby to allow an individual to retrieve personal property from a residence on State Route 309. Standby was completed without incident.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road. Individual told police that an unknown subject cashed a counterfeit check on their bank account. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for trespassing to a subject who was entering a property on Sunnyside Drive without the owner’s permission.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject who was allegedly causing a disturbance outside the Galion Public Library in the 100 block of North Market Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of State Route 598.

Nov. 25

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of East Church Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass after responding to an incident in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a female subject after responding to an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

Police conducted a misdemeanor warrant check at a residence in the 100 block of North Union Street.

Police detained a subject after conducting a misdemeanor warrant check in the 100 block of Grant Street. Subject was transferred to the custody of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Nov. 26

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest after responding to an incident in the 100 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop on Dawsett Avenue.

Nov. 27

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 400 block of Harding Way East. Representative of the business told police that the situation was taken care of when one of the individuals involved left the scene.

Police issued a verbal warning for failure to properly display headlights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Primrose Street and East Street.

Police issued a citation for failure to control to a motorist after responding to a report of a vehicle crash in the 400 block of Portland Way North. No injuries were reported. A vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Nov. 28

Police investigated a case of alleged unruly juveniles that was reported at a residence in the 300 block of North Market Street. Caller alleged that underage consumption of alcohol was occurring there. Police removed several juveniles from the residence. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged property damage that was caused by unknown subjects at a residence in the 300 block of North Market Street. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject who allegedly inhaled a substance and was causing a disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of Charles Street. Police transported the male subject to the Crawford County Jail.

Police investigated two cases of theft from a motor vehicle that were reported at a business in the 6600 block of Brandt Road. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged sex offense that was reported by a local resident. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of First Avenue. Unknown subject pounded on the door of a residence at that location. Homeowner was unable to provide a description of the individual.

Police investigated a report of a three-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of South Murray Street and Smith Street. No injuries were reported. Vehicles were towed from the scene. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Orchard Court. Male subject allegedly struck a female subject.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-9.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.