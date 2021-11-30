GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Chamber Chat set for Dec. 1

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Crawford County Dems meet Dec. 1

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Crawford County Engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone Street, Bucyrus, across from the county fairgrounds.

Humane Society bingo Dec. 1

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Dec. 1. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Committee of the Whole meets Dec. 1

The Galion City Council Committee of the Whole will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. City Council will conduct a budget work session during the meeting. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Utilities Committee meeting canceled

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 has been canceled due to the Committee of the Whole meeting that will be conducted.

From Citizen to Patriot meets Dec. 2

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their next free “Patriots and Popcorn” movie night event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The featured film video is “How the Left is Stealing Your Church,” produced by D. James Kennedy Ministries. For more information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Holiday movie night at Galion Library

The Galion Public Library will host a holiday movie night on Thursday, Dec. 2. The film “Elf” will be shown at 6 p.m. The library will provide popcorn and drinks. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 North Market Street. For information, call 419-468-3203 or go the library’s Facebook page. The library’s website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Christmas Bingo at Crestline Library

The Crestline Public Library will host Family Christmas Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Participants of all ages can win prizes and books. The Crestline Public Library is located at 324 North Thoman Street. For information, call the library at 419-683-3909 or go to the library’s Facebook page. The library’s website is www.crestlinepubliclibrary.org.

Final leaf removal day is Dec. 3

The final day for leaf collection in the City of Galion will be Friday, Dec. 3. Please place your leaves beside the street prior to this date.

Come Home to Galion set for Dec. 4

Come Home to Galion is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 on the Square in Uptowne Galion. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Registration is being accepted for the parade. Go to the Come Home to Galion Facebook page for more information about registering your group to be in the parade. The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. and the Santa House will open for the season at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit the Come Home to Galion Facebook page or email comehometogalionohio@gmail.com.

Crestline Village Council meets Dec. 6

Crestline Village Councill will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information, go to the village website crestlineoh.com or contact the Clerk of Council at 419-683-3800.

Laws/Ordinances Committee meets Dec. 7

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 8

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 8. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Parks/Recreation Committee meets Dec. 8

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Streets/Alleys Committee meets Dec. 9

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Crestline Winterfest set for Dec. 11

Crestline Winterfest is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 in downtown Crestline. The day’s activities include a lumberjacks exhibition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a small business expo at The Hub at Village Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Romick Railways kids train rides from 12 to 2 p.m., reindeer on display from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Central Park Gazebo, the Santa Parade at 4:30 p.m., the community Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m., Santa at the Shunk House at 5 p.m., a Christmas Elvis concert at 5:30 p.m., and a Christmas movie at the Crestline Public Library at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit the Crestline Community Development Team page on Facebook.

Crestline Schools BOE meets Dec. 13

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Galion Board of Health meets Dec. 14

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

Galion Schools BOE meets Dec. 14

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information or to view meeting agendas and minutes, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

Galion City Council meets Dec. 14

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 15

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 15 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.). Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Finance Committee meets Dec. 15

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets Dec. 16

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Crestline Village Council meets Dec. 20

Crestline Village Councill will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information, go to the village website crestlineoh.com or contact the Clerk of Council at 419-683-3800.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Dec. 20

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, go to the district website www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

Northmor Schools BOE meets Dec. 21

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Economic Development Committee meets Dec. 21

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 22

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 22. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering

Galion City Council meets Dec. 28

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

