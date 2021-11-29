Crawford Park District, City of Galion awarded ODNR NatureWorks grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has approved more than $5.2 million through the NatureWorks grant program to improve recreation opportunities across the state, including two projects in Crawford County.

“We are happy to partner with local communities to help them improve and develop outdoor recreation sites across the state,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These grants will provide exceptional opportunities to expand local parks and encourage more people to get out into the fresh air.”

ODNR approved 115 projects in 79 counties. Projects include acquisition of new park lands and development of playgrounds, trails, restrooms, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pools, kayak launches, disc golf courses, and more.

Locally, the Crawford Park District and the City of Galion each received a grant. The Crawford Park District received $46,944 to fund development of a multi-use loop trail at Unger Park, located at 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road near Bucyrus.

The City of Galion was awarded a grant in the amount of $6,437 to fund installation of a prefabricated restroom facility in Cobey Park.

Two projects in Richland County received funding. The Shelby Park Board of Commissioners was awarded $38,483 to pay for the rehabilitation of two tennis courts at Seltzer Park in Shelby. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District was awarded $53,749 to fund the removal and replacement of the Charles Mill Eagle Point Playground at Charles Mill Park east of Mansfield.

In Morrow County, the Village of Cardington was awarded $27,380 to fund the development of a new sidewalk to improve park accessibility at Maxwell Park.

The Village of Prospect in Marion County received $82,448 that will be used to fund development of a parking lot, concrete walkway, and basketball/pickleball court improvements at Prospect Park.

Hopewell Township in Seneca County was awarded $35,003 that will be used to pay for utility upgrades to the East Campground at Meadowbrook Park west of Tiffin.

The Village of Wakeman in northeast Huron County was awarded $35,229 that will fund asphalt paving of the Red Cap Park Trailhead and North Coast Inland Trail.

“These grants provide us a way to invest in outdoor recreation all over Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This program gives communities the opportunity to make their local sites better for their families, friends, and neighbors.”

NatureWorks grants provide up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts, and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.

