Election: No change in Galion City Council 1st Ward result after recount

GALION — There was no change in the final result of the Galion City Council 1st Ward election following a mandatory recount.

Incumbent Kenneth E. Bodkins Sr. and challenger Chad T. Miller finished in a tie — 145 votes to 145 votes — after the official canvass which was conducted by the Crawford County Board of Elections on Monday, Nov. 15. A coin flip determined the outcome with Bodkins being declared the winner.

Because the vote ended in a tie, a mandatory recount was required. The recount was conducted on Monday, Nov. 22. Board of Elections Director Ruth Leuthold said the recount confirmed the tie vote and the previous ruling of Bodkins as the winner was upheld.

Bodkins is one of five incumbents who will be back on Galion City Council in the new year. Aaron Ivy, 2nd Ward, and Mike Richart, 3rd Ward, each ran without opposition in their respective races.

At-large council members Kara Ault and Thomas G. Fellner will also be back on city council. Fellner received 722 votes and Ault received 651 votes, according to the official canvass. Paula E. Durbin received the third-most votes (409) and will fill the third and final At-large seat on Galion City Council.

Carrie A. Zeger is the new 4th Ward council member. She ran without opposition in the Nov. 2 election.

Tammy Siclair-Erlsten, 4th Ward council member, and Mark Triplett, At-large council member, chose not to seek reelection.

The only other race for a City of Galion elected office that was contested was for law director. Incumbent Thomas N. Palmer defeated challenger E. Roberta Wade, 656 votes to 338 votes, to win reelection.

Former Galion Police Chief Brian C. Saterfield will be the new city auditor. He ran without opposition. Incumbent Gail Baldinger chose not to run for the office.

Mayor Thomas M. O’Leary and City Council President Carl W. Watt each ran uncontested races.

To see the complete local election results, go to the Crawford County Board of Elections website crawfordcountyohioboe.gov.

For information about the City of Galion, go to its website galion.city.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_VOTE-BUTTON-1.jpg

Bodkins retains 1st Ward seat