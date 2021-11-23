GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 18

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence, felonious assault, abduction, endangering children, disrupting public service (mass communications service), and obstruction of justice after responding to a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of Mansfield Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in the 2200 block of State Route 19.

Nov. 19

Police investigated a case of alleged pandering obscenity to a minor that was reported by the parent of a juvenile. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church Street and Charles Street.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Carter Drive.

Police investigated a report of an alleged sexual offense in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of Grove Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue. Individual told police that unknown subjects broke into their garage and stole gasoline and tools. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a male subject at a residence in the 600 block of North Market Street.

Nov. 20

Police issued a citation for possession of marijuana to a male subject following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Pounder Avenue.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for failure to properly display license plates to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Grove Avenue.

Nov. 21

Police investigated a case of alleged child endangerment that was reported at a business in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Police responded to a report of a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of Harding Way East. No injuries were reported. Police took information for report.

Police issued a verbal warning for failure to display headlights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Orange Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a citation for reckless operation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North East Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

