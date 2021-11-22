Colonel Crawford Lions name Thew, Studer students of the month

NORTH ROBINSON — Two Colonel Crawford High School seniors were honored as Students of the Month by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club at their November dinner meeting. Each student was presented with a commemorative certificate and a check for $100.

Nadia Thew is the November Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jared and Jessica Thew. She serves as the secretary of National Honor Society and is a member of the Academic Challenge Team. She has also earned an Academic Letter each year. Thew also serves as Senior Class secretary.

Other school-related activities include participation in Vision Show Choir, Project B.L.A.C.K., and being a Young Life Student Leader. Thew was also the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Thew’s community service activities include the Backpack Program in Bucyrus and Crossroads Community Church projects. She participates in student ministry as a worship leader and as a student leader.

Thew works as a manager at East of Chicago Pizza in Galion and Shelby.

Her college plans are undecided.

The Student of the Month for December is Mason Studer, son of Andrew and Melanie Studer. He has earned all A’s for the past three years and serves as vice-president of National Honor Society.

Studer is a member of Student Council and is a Young Life Leader. He is the president of FCCLA and has earned perfect attendance awards since ninth grade.

As a member of the CCHS basketball team, Studer has earned All Northern 10 Athletic Conference and All-Ohio special mention recognitions.

Studer’s community service activities include basketball personal training, shoveling snow for the elderly, running the water station for cross country meets, and helping with prom set-up and taking-down.

Studer is planning to major in physical education or industrial arts education and play college basketball. His college choice is undecided.

Nadia Thew is the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for November 2021. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_Nadia-Thew-Nov.jpg Nadia Thew is the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for November 2021. Colonel Crawford Lions Club Mason Studer is the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for December 2021. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_Mason-Studer-Dec.jpg Mason Studer is the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for December 2021. Colonel Crawford Lions Club https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_LIONS-CLUB-LOGO.jpg Colonel Crawford Lions Club