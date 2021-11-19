GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 15

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a functioning tail light to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Orange Street.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue. Caller accused a female subject of hitting him. Female subject left the residence. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for not yielding the right of way when making a left turn to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Portland Way North. No injuries were reported. Vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police investigated a report about a student who allegedly had a razor blade in their possession at Galion High School. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 1300 block of Freese Works Place. Individual told police that an unknown subject stole an undisclosed amount of cash and checks from a cash box at that location. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for a stop sign violation to a motorist after responding to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 800 block of Harding Way East. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported at a residence in the 400 block of Erie Street. Individual told police that they knew the identity of the alleged perpetrator. Police took information for a report.

Nov. 16

Police conducted a standby for an individual who was retrieving belongings from a rental property. The standby was completed without incident.

Police investigated an alleged case of assault that occurred during a domestic dispute that was reported at a residence in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Carter Drive. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way East. Individual said they were assaulted at a local bar. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in Heise Park. Police found a homeless male subject who has been sleeping in the park.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious male subject who was observed outside of a business in the 300 block of North East Street. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the male subject.

Nov. 17

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for illegal parking to a motorist after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and Walnut Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a functioning driver’s side headlight to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Washington Street and Church Street.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Portland Way North. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle illegally passing a stopped school bus that had its emergency lights activated. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Sherman Street and North East Street. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of unruly juveniles in the 500 block of Gill Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, the juveniles told them that the individual who called authorities was yelling and swearing at them. Juveniles said they would leave the area. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of juveniles allegedly using suspected illegal drugs in the 100 block of North Market Street. Caller alleged that the juveniles were smoking marijuana. Police confiscated the suspected illegal substances and also confiscated vaping paraphernalia. Police destroyed all suspected illegal substances and paraphernalia.

Police seized suspected marijuana from a male subject following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Columbus Street and Church Street. Police detected the odor of marijuana after making the stop and conducted a search of the vehicle. The driver appeared to be impaired and police called another individual to pick up the driver.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-7.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.