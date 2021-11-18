Buehler’s Fresh Foods now open in Galion

GALION — It’s been a busy week for Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

The company opened its newest location in Galion on Wednesday following the Tuesday announcement that Mike Davidson has been promoted to president and CEO of the Ohio-based supermarket chain.

George Wisener, manager of the Buehler’s Galion location, said the store conducted a soft opening for its first day of operation on Wednesday, but local residents anxious for its arrival flooded the new grocery store in town. Wisener said there was a steady flow of customers all day long. Parking spaces were hard to find as people flocked to the store.

“If this is a soft opening, I can’t wait to see when we have the grand opening,” Wisener said.

He noted that the majority of activity on the first day was in the deli and bakery, produce, and other fresh food sections.

Wisener said Buehler’s will host a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Galion store is the 14th Buehler’s location and occupies a 21,700 square-foot space in the Galion West shopping center on Portland Way North. The store is popen from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

New Buehler’s leadership named

Davidson will become president and CEO of Buehler’s effective Jan. 2, 2022. He will take over from Dan Shanahan, who announced his retirement in early November.

“On behalf of our board of directors and ESOP trustee, we couldn’t be more proud in naming Mike as president/CEO,” Shanahan said. “Mike has been with us for six years as EVP of store operations and more recently as EVP of sales and marketing. He’s had a significant impact on the success of our company and our culture. We are confident that he has the leadership skills to take Buehler’s to the next level.”

Previous to joining Buehler’s, Davidson was with Price Chopper supermarkets in Schenectady, New York, as senior vice president of store operations. Prior to Price Chopper Mike worked with Ahold companies Finast and Tops Markets. While at Tops, he was regional vice president of operations and vice president of operations and merchandising.

“I would like to thank Dan and our Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me,” Davidson said. “Since our management led buyout in 2017 a solid foundation has been established at Buehler’s Fresh Foods and I look forward to building on that. Being an ESOP allows all of our employees to think and act like owners. I am honored to be leading the team.”

Davidson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s degree in business, and attended the Cornell University food executive program. He is currently the chairman of the Ohio Grocers Association, past board member with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, current board member of the Wooster Christian School, and is a member of Rotary. Davidson and his wife Joanna reside in Wooster, and have three children and 10 grandchildren living throughout the United States.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife, Helen. In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout and formed an ESOP. Buehler’s operates 14 supermarkets, seven liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a Food Truck named Ferris. Buehler’s is proud to be recently Certiﬁed™ by Great Place to Work. Buehler’s Fresh Foods is committed to environmentally responsible behavior, local sourcing of product and supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information visit www.buehlers.com.

Mike Davidson is the new president and CEO of Buehler’s Fresh Foods. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_Davidsonp.jpg Mike Davidson is the new president and CEO of Buehler’s Fresh Foods. Buehler’s Fresh Foods The deli and bakery department was among the busiest sections of the new Buehler’s Fresh Foods store when it opened on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the Galion West shopping center. Manager George Wisener said there was a steady flow of customers all day long. The Galion store is Buehler’s 14th location. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_GAL112021_BUEHLERS-01.jpg The deli and bakery department was among the busiest sections of the new Buehler’s Fresh Foods store when it opened on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the Galion West shopping center. Manager George Wisener said there was a steady flow of customers all day long. The Galion store is Buehler’s 14th location. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest

New grocery store busy on first day