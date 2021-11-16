Galion City Schools supporting troops this holiday season

GALION — Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School, in cooperation with the Galion M.O.M.S. group, are showing their support for community members serving in the military through the “Support Galion Troops” program. The district-wide drive is taking place throughout the month of November.

The Galion M.O.M.S. (Mothers of Servicemen and Women) group was founded by two Galion mothers whose sons were deployed. What started with one lunch and two women has grown to meetings on the first Tuesday evening of the month and the fourth Monday of every month to pack out boxes at the Amvets.

“Our group is supplying the names of local servicemen and women for the care packages,” Galion M.O.M.S. representative Theresa Benedict said. “We partnered with the schools again this year for this program because we want children to have a positive impression of our military, and we wanted to help the students take a hands-on approach to help.”

The “Support Galion Troops” program works to collect care package items to send to servicemen and women from the Galion area, or those with ties to Galion. Collection boxes will be in the lobby of Galion Primary and Galion Intermediate through the end of November.

“It is a privilege to work with the Galion MOMs group to coordinate a community service project of this scale,” Galion Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten said. “Our students and teachers are very caring individuals, and this is an opportunity for them to show their thanks to those individuals from Galion, or those with ties to Galion, who serve our country and protect our freedoms.”

Donating items is not mandatory for students, but the primary school and intermediate school would like to show the buildings’ high level of respect and gratitude to our troops. Items being collected during the drive include band-aids, batteries (AA or AAA), body wash, hard candy, Chapstick, chewing gum, dried fruit, dental floss, drink mix, eyewash (Visine), foot/body powder, gloves, hot chocolate, washcloths, socks, pens and envelopes, Q-tips, sunblock, magazines, and sunflower seeds.

“I am so proud of the generosity being displayed by our primary and intermediate staff and students,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I hope all of Galion will support this fantastic program to show our heroes that we ‘Support Galion Troops’.”

For additional information about how you can help “Support Galion Troops” through this program, you can visit the group’s Facebook page by searching “M.O.M.S. – Mothers of Servicemen and Women” or by contacting Theresa Benedict at 419-468-4010 or email benedict.theresa@galionschools.org.

