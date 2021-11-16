GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 11

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer after responding to a report of an incident in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Nov. 12

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering at a residence in the 100 block of South Boston Street. Individual told police that an unknown subject broke into a shed on their property. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted deputies from the Crestline Police Department in the apprehension of a male subject who attempted to flee from law enforcement officers in the vicinity of State Route 61. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Police conducted a standby for officials from Crawford County Children Services at a residence in the city. Standby was completed without incident.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to both subjects who were allegedly involved in a fight in the 300 block of East Parson Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for no working license plate light to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Pierce Street and Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with a damaged driver’s side tail light to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Market Street and Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a functioning headlight and license plate light to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church Street and Riblet Street.

Police issued a citation for violation of assured clear distance ahead and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was walking along the roadway at night in the vicinity of State Route 309 and Nazor Road. Motorist who called police dispatch said they nearly struck the man. The man was apparently walking to town. Police transported him to Heise Park.

Nov. 13

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a report of an incident in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of an incident in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of an incident on Cedargate Drive.

Police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 800 block of Harding Way West. Individual told police that an unknown subject hit their vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist after responding to a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Third Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was injured after being attacked by a dog in the 400 block of West Atwood Street. EMS also responded to the scene to provide treatment to the injured man. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police investigated a report of alleged unruly juveniles in the 200 block of West Atwood Street. Caller told police that the unknown juveniles caused damage to the screen door on his porch and then fled the scene when he approached them. Police found the juveniles in the vicinity of Atwood Street and Union Street. Police detained the juveniles until their parents arrived to pick them up.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Riblet Street and Church Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for no passenger side headlight and turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church Street and Columbus Street.

Nov. 14

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of an incident on Cedargate Lane.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle no working headlight and expired license tags following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Riblet Street and Harding Way East.

Police issued a warning for failure to stop at a traffic signal to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Gelsanliter Road.

Police investigated a report of two unknown male subjects who were observed attempting to break into vehicles in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. The two subjects fled from police between houses and officers were unable to locate them.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with expired license tags to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported by a resident in the 300 block of West Church Street. Individual told police that an unknown subject slit their car seats. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a working driver’s side headlight to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Columbus Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a working passenger’s side headlight to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Liberty Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

