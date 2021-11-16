Community Foundation’s #Giving2sday fundraiser Nov. 30

BUCYRUS — For the seventh year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County is participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.

It is always celebrated the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which this year falls on Nov. 30.

Since participants are encouraged to embrace the day and make it their own, the Foundation calls it “#Giving2sday” as their Board sets aside a lump sum of money from which a second gift is generated for each donation. The “2” in the title is to help donors remember that their gift will inspire a second one.

This year, the Foundation’s portion of that prorated match has been added to by The Mason Companies, E-Z-Go (a Textron Company), and Apex Clean Energy for a total pool of $32,500 to be distributed to participating Foundation funds.

“#Giving2sday is coming right on the heels of Community Foundation Week and National Philanthropy Day,” explained Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. “People give to people, and our #Giving2sday platform allows people to mobilize their unique set of contacts for donations. After all, you can catch more fish when you cast the net wide! We also encourage donors to consider directing a portion of their gift to our Crawford Impact Fund, as that is the fund from which strategic and lasting investments are funded in our community.”

Since so much of the success of #Giving2sday revolves around using social media to raise funds, the Foundation is encouraging participants to visit their website, www.cfcrawford.org, or to https://cfcrawford.networkforgood.com, where residents can easily create their own fundraising page and use the templates provided to email contacts for donations, or post their request on Facebook.

Any donations made on that website between now and the end of Nov. 30 will count towards the event, and checks must be dated November 30 to count. In addition to mailing, checks may also be left in the secure drop box behind the Foundation’s office at 254 East Mansfield Street in Bucyrus, or taken to the Crestline Public Library that day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jennifer Stirm, Foundation Board member and Chair of their Development Committee, added that there are also special incentives to #Giving2sday.

“Mizick Miller has given us a generous gift of $1,500,” Stirm said. “With this gift we’ve launched the Mizick Miller 500 Contest, where an additional $500 will be added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories: agency, scholarship and school funds. In addition, FCBank is providing $1,500 which will be given in three $500 increments during the Power Hour, 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Every person who donates money online via the #Giving2sday website during that time period will have their name added to a drawing, and the three names drawn can then add this prize to the fund of their choice! And the more times you donate during the Power Hour, the more times your name will be added to the drawing — with no limit!”

In 2020, the Foundation contributed over $1 million in grants, scholarships, and endowment disbursements right here in Crawford County.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-FOR-CRAWFORD-COUNTY-LOGO-1.jpg