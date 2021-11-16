Crawford Partnership honors individuals, organizations making a difference locally

CRESTLINE — The Crawford Partnership honored individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on the community during its state of the vision meeting on Veteran’s Day.

Following is the list of the awards presented and the individuals or organizations that are the recipients for 2021:

• Collaboration Award winner: Crawford County Commissioners Doug Weisenauer, Tim Ley, and Larry Schmidt

• Community Development Award winner: Crawford County Public Health, presented to Health Commissioner Kate Siefert and the Board of Health President Zach Wolfe

• CU Lead Alumni Impact Award winner: Jennifer Allerding, Superintendent, Galion City Schools

• Workforce Development Award winner: Angela Neef, Crawford County Job and Family Services

• Economic Development Award winner: OhioHealth, presented to President Vinson M. Yates of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital and President Curt Gingrich of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital

Executive and Economic Development Director Gary Frankhouse presented the Collaboration Award to the county commissioners. He outlined some of the projects and initiatives that the county commissioners spearheaded over the past year, including providing wifi hot spots for local school districts, using CARES Act dollars to fund grant programs for local small businesses and non-profit agencies, developing transportation improvement districts in the county, and developing community investment areas in various townships.

Community Development Director Erin Stine presented the Community Development Award to Health Commissioner Kate Siefert. She said Siefert and her staff at Crawford County Public Health have risen to the occasion in the face the COVID-19 pandemic to provide leadership for the community. She noted that the agency has provided educational resources for residents and has stayed the course to serve the community. She praised the agency’s staff for showing compassion and respect to local residents while maintaining transparency in providing information to the community.

Stine presented the CU Lead Alumni Impact Award to Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. She praised Allerding, a 2017 alumnus of CU Lead, for her leadership as superintendent of Galion City Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that Allerding is committed to collaboration and building relationships. Stine also praised Allerding for her efforts to improve academics, athletics, and the arts at Galion City Schools.

Community Opportunity Workforce Development Director Sherri Tinch-Greter presented the Workforce Development Award to Angela Neef from Crawford County Job and Family Services. Tinch-Greter said Neef has spent her 29-year career with the agency helping to provide employment opportunities and much needed resources for local residents. Neef supervises the local job center, various workforce development programs, and is a primary contact for business services in Crawford County.

Frankhouse presented the Economic Development Award to OhioHealth representatives Vinson M. Yates and Curt Gingrich. He said OhioHealth has invested several million dollars in expansion projects in Crawford County over the past 18 months. Frankhouse specifically noted the new urgent care facility in Bucyrus and the comprehensive primary care office in Galion. He said OhioHealth has created more than 20 new jobs through its local expansion efforts.

For more information about the Crawford Partnership and the Crawford: 2030 Vision plan, go to its website www.crawfordpartnership.org. Follow Crawford Partnership on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Crawford Partnership honored several individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Crawford County community over the past year. Pictured from left to right are Crawford County Commissioners employee Ashley Harrer, County Commissioner Tim Ley, Crawford County Commissioners employee Annie Gosser, County Commissioner Larry Schmidt, Angela Neef from Crawford County Job and Family Services, Crawford County Health Commissioner Kate Siefert, Crawford County Board of Health President Zach Wolfe, Vinson M. Yates from OhioHealth Mansfield & Shelby Hospitals, and Curt Gingrich from OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_CRAWFORD-PARTNERSHIP-AWARDS-11112021.jpg The Crawford Partnership honored several individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Crawford County community over the past year. Pictured from left to right are Crawford County Commissioners employee Ashley Harrer, County Commissioner Tim Ley, Crawford County Commissioners employee Annie Gosser, County Commissioner Larry Schmidt, Angela Neef from Crawford County Job and Family Services, Crawford County Health Commissioner Kate Siefert, Crawford County Board of Health President Zach Wolfe, Vinson M. Yates from OhioHealth Mansfield & Shelby Hospitals, and Curt Gingrich from OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest

