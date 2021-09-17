GALION POLICE REPORTS

Sept. 15

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Harding Way East. Officers made contact with a female subject on roller skates at the location who was trying to avoid falling down while attempting to cross the street.

Police investigated a report of unknown subjects running around Brownella Cottage in the 100 block of South Union Street. Officers were unable to locate the subjects when they arrived on scene. Officers observed a side door that was open.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a marked lane violation at the Polk Township Maintenance Building in the 7600 block of Ohio 309.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Ohio 61. Officers pulled the motorist over for an improper turn.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Individual told officers unknown subjects stole a Stihl weed eater off a trailer at that location. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Clay Street. Officers were informed that a female juvenile is an alleged runaway. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged harassment at the bike and walking trail on Harding Way West. Caller told officers that an unknown male subject jumped out of the bushes at a pedestrian using the trail. Caller advised they were afraid to walk alone on the trail. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an alleged mental breakdown at a residence on Briarwood Drive. Subject was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police issued a warning for child endangerment to a female subject after responding to a report of a toddler found wandering around by himself in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

Police investigated a report of harassment by a resident in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Caller told officers that multiple individuals have been threatening her daughter. Officers took information for a report.

Sept. 16

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place. Female subject informed police that she was having a verbal argument with someone on the telephone. Declined to allow officers to check the residence. Officers did not observe any physical injuries on female subject.

Police issued a warning to a motorist for driving through railroad gates while they were down following a traffic stop on Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of juveniles who were allegedly attempting to remove a construction sign in the 500 block of South Union Street. Juveniles left the scene prior to police arriving. Officers observed that one bolt from the sign had been removed. Officers left a memo for the Street Department to resecure the sign.

Police investigated a report of an unknown individual who was allegedly sitting in a parked SUV, light blue color, taking photographs of a house and children in the 400 block of Erie Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police provided standby for an individual who needed to collect belongings from a residence in the 1000 block of South Market Street. Standby was completed without incident.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for not yielding the right of way while making a left-hand turn after responding to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of North Market Street. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant by the Crestline Police Department. He was taken into custody at a residence in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Officers transferred the male subject into the custody of officers from the Crestline Police Department.

