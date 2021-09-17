Kinn crowned Harvest Festival queen

CRESTLINE — Royalty was crowned on the opening day of the Crestline Harvest Festival.

The community celebration returned this year after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival wraps up Saturday.

Miya Kinn was crowned Queen of the Harvest Festival for 2021. The first attendant is Sheena Parsons and the second attendant is Isabella Stang.

Kinn was also the winner of the Miss Congenality award.

According to festival pageant rules, the Queen and her court “are responsible for representing the Crestline Harvest Festival immediately upon being named, and is expected to make appearances during the following two days of the Harvest Festival.”

The 2021 Harvest Festival Princess is Brynn Bruner. The first attendant is Zoie Lohr. The second attendant is Kaitlyn Richardson.

Bruner was also the winner of the Miss Congenality award.

Michaela Duda is the winner of the Little Miss Harvest pageant for 2021. Julia Schimpf is the first attendant and Adylina Troiano is the second attendant.

All festival royalty will make an appearance at noon on Saturday during the final day of the Harvest Festival.

Entertainment schedule

Crestline Harvest Festival has a strong entertainment lineup planned for 2021. All of the acts were originally signed for the 2020 event and decided to honor those contracts for this year’s festival.

Big Red Deluxe, billed as “Northwest Ohio’s Premier Party Band,” kicks off the entertainment schedule on Friday, Sept. 17. The 5-piece cover band blends classic rock, modern rock, country, Motown, and funk. They’re schedule to play on the main stage at 6:30 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Julia Neville takes to the main stage at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The Logan, Ohio, native’s 2017 EP “Survivor” debuted to rave reviews and became an instant favorite on streaming services across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Columbus-based These Guys Live is one of the two featured bands on Saturday, Sept. 18. The 5-man cover band plays hits from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. They take the main stage at 6:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the main stage entertainment is Shucking Bubba Deluxe, a 5-piece band from Columbus that plays everything from “old school hip-hop to funk to alternative rock.” Shucking Bubba Deluxe has the main stage to themselves at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Students from the Pioneer Career and Technology Center Performing Arts program will be featured on the main stage at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Contests set for Saturday

A host of contests are scheduled to take place in the main stage area on Saturday. Following is the scheduled lineup:

• Baby Crawling, 10:00 a.m.

• Pig Tail/Pony Tail, 10:15 a.m.

• Hula Hoop, 10:30 a.m.

• Limbo, 10:45 a.m.

• Seed Spitting, 11:00 a.m.

• Water Balloon, 11:30 a.m.

• Hay Bale Tossing, 12:00 p.m.

• Checker’s Pizza Eating, 12:30 p.m.

• Mi Cerrito Taco Eating (18 & over, limited to 10 People), 1:00 p.m.

• Beard Contest (18 & over), 1:30 p.m.

Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned in ceremonies held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The festival Queen for 2021 is Miya Kinn. Her attendants are Sheena Parsons (1st attendant) and Isabella Stang (2nd attendant). Brynn Bruner was crowned festival Princess. Her attendants are Zoie Lohr (1st attendant) and Kaitlyn Richardson (2nd attendant). Michaela Duda is the 2021 Little Miss Harvest Festival. Her attendants are Julia Schmipf (1st attendant) and Adylina Troiano (2nd attendant). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_EAG_7303.jpg Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned in ceremonies held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The festival Queen for 2021 is Miya Kinn. Her attendants are Sheena Parsons (1st attendant) and Isabella Stang (2nd attendant). Brynn Bruner was crowned festival Princess. Her attendants are Zoie Lohr (1st attendant) and Kaitlyn Richardson (2nd attendant). Michaela Duda is the 2021 Little Miss Harvest Festival. Her attendants are Julia Schmipf (1st attendant) and Adylina Troiano (2nd attendant). Shelley Clark | AIM Media Midwest Newly-crowned Crestline Harvest Festival Queen Miya Kinn receives congratulations from former Queen Hannah Feldman during the first day of the festival on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_EAG_7294.jpg Newly-crowned Crestline Harvest Festival Queen Miya Kinn receives congratulations from former Queen Hannah Feldman during the first day of the festival on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Shelley Clark | AIM Media Midwest

2021 festival wraps up Saturday

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.