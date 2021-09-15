CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Fall Migration Bird Banding

Friday, Sept. 17 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Bander Bob Placier will bring his mist nets and feeder traps to see which birds might be passing through Lowe-Volk Park on their journey southward. Join the Crawford Park District staff for a fun morning learning all about our migratory birds. Stop by for a little bit or stay for the duration as we attempt to capture and band our 400th bird at Lowe-Volk Park. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Birding Basics

Saturday, Sept. 18 • 8 a.m.

Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19

Curious about birding, but don’t know how to get involved? Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. Autumn is gearing up and fall migration is in full swing. Woodlands are again active with an abundance of flycatchers, vireos, warblers, and thrushes, while sparrows are busy invading wetlands and grasslands. Don’t miss scores of swallows and hawks riding thermals pushing their way south. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more. We will meet in the parking lot of Heckert Nature Preserve. Please bring binoculars or cameras to better view the birds. Binoculars are limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Fungus Among Us

Saturday, Sept. 18 • 11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites you to come learn about “The Fungus Among Us.” Ohio has an amazing amount of fungus diversity with upwards of 2,000 species. Some are edible when prepared properly, but some are poisonous. Come learn how to properly identify these fun-to-search-for-and-eat natural treats with Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey. We will meet at the Lowe- Volk Park Nature Center. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Seed Collection

Sunday, Sept. 19 • Noon-2 p.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

Have you ever been interested in growing your own native prairie or garden? Come out to Unger Park for the first annual Prairie Seed Collection event. Seed collection aids the Crawford Park District in creating new prairies or bolstering plant populations in established prairies. Land Manager Kyle Bailey will be on-site to assist you with plant and seed identification. Bring paper bags to collect seeds, hand pruners, and gloves. Participants will also get to take some seeds home to establish their own native prairie garden. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Monarch Tagging

Tuesday, Sept. 21 • 5 pm

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites you to come learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. Program participants will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Canoeing

Thursday, Sept. 23 • 5-7 p.m.

Neff Reservoir, State Route 98, East of Bucyrus

Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After a lesson on canoeing basics and safety, we will send you out on the water! You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served basis.

Sandusky River Clean Sweep

Saturday, Sept. 25 • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park2401 State Route 598

Volunteer to help remove trash from the Sandusky River! Join Crawford Park District staff and the Sandusky River Watershed Coalition on a joint stewardship project working to beautify our very own scenic section of the Sandusky River. All volunteers are welcome but must register prior to the event. Registration opens August 1, 2021 at sanduskyriver.org and follow the link on the homepage. Register before Sept. 12 and receive a free Clean Sweep T-shirt. Please dress to be in the stream with closed-toe footwear, sunscreen, and bug spray suggested. Trash bags, gloves, and a light snack bag will be provided. Contact Jakob Boehler at 419-448-2054 with questions.

Pickin’ Pawpaws

Saturday, Sept. 25 • 1 p.m.

Carpenter’s Bottom, 3229 State Route 98

“Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ em in her pocket!” Take a hike with Crawford Park District Naturalists Lisa and Chelsea to learn about and search for our largest native fruit… the Pawpaw! If the pickins are ripe and ready, we will have a tasty snack! Carpenter’s Bottom is located on State Route 98 east of Bucyrus, just beyond the railroad tracks. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Sept. 25 • 7:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

