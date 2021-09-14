GALION POLICE REPORTS

Sept. 9

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of assault-knowingly causing harm after investigating an incident that was reported in the 500 block of Harding Way East. A caller to police dispatch informed authorities that they observed the male subject hitting a female subject that he was walking with on Harding Way East.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of Mansfield Street. Individual told officers that a known male subject stole $340 in cash from them. Officers took information for a report.

Police provided standby assistance for Crawford County Children Services at a residence in the city.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 400 block of Clymer Avenue. Caller reported that there was an open window on the side of the house. Officers noted that the residence had been winterized and appeared secure. Officers attempted to contact the owner. Officers took information for report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Market Street and Brandt Road.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash in the 1300 block of McClure Street. Individual said an unknown vehicle struck their vehicle. Police took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Mansfield Street. Police noted that the male subject left the residence after gathering some of his belongings.

Sept. 10

Police issued a citation to a motorist for failure to control after responding to a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Street. The motorist drove his vehicle through a fence at that location. The driver was not injured. Police took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two male subjects after responding to an incident in the 400 block of South Union Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for operating a vehicle with fictitious license tags following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Atwood and South streets.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported at Heise Park. Two juveniles apparently got into an altercation at the high school football game. No arrests were made. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at a residence in the 300 block of Pershing Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two subjects after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Sept. 11

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating an incident that was reported in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. According to officers, a female victim suffered a laceration during the incident.

Police investigated a report of telephone harassment. Officers took information for a report.

Police disposed of alleged drug paraphernalia that was found in a yard on South Boston Street.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of North Market Street and Harding Way East.

Sept. 12

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Cedargate Court. A police K-9 indicated on an alleged illegal substance in the suspect’s vehicle. The female subject was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police investigated the case of an alleged missing/runaway juvenile that was reported in the 700 block of South Boston Street. Mother told officers that her daughter was staying with a friend and allegedly left that residence with three 17-year old subjects. Officers entered information about the female juvenile into the LEADS system as a runaway juvenile. Officers took other information for a report.

Police disposed of a box containing alleged drug paraphernalia that was found in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Police investigated a report of three juveniles who were allegedly running in the street and pulling down tree limbs and throwing them in the road in the Public Square. Officers told the juveniles to stay out of the street, but could not locate any items that were allegedly thrown in the street.

