Buehler’s Fresh Foods hosting hiring fair Thursday in Galion

GALION — In preparation for the opening of its newest location in Galion, Buehler’s Fresh Foods will be hosting a local hiring fair on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The 92-year-old northern Ohio grocery chain will hold interviews from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Big Four Depot Pavilion, located at 127 North Washington Street in Galion. Buehler’s will also host a hiring fair on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Depot Pavilion. That event will also be conducted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said the Galion location will add about 70 employees to the company roster.

“We are excited to have an opportunity to serve the people of Galion, Crestline, and the surrounding communities,” said Dan Shanahan, president and CEO of Buehler’s. “We think our formula of fresh, great tasting food combined with low prices will be well received. Included in our offering will be our very successful Healthy Living program which brings over 3,000 healthy living items at supermarket prices, conveniently located all throughout the store. In addition we will be carrying a variety of brands for all different shoppers.

“Premium brands such as CAB meats, Boar’s Head deli, and Driscoll’s berries along with a full variety of local and value brands such as Open Acres and Our Family. We think customers want more of a choice than just predominately private label items.”

Buehler’s Fresh Foods will be located in the Galion West Shopping Center where the local, independent, employee-owned grocery store will open in October. The new store — the 14th Buehler’s location — occupies a 21,700 square-foot space near the intersection of Portland Way North and Ohio 19 in the heart of Galion’s primary retail corridor and give shoppers in Galion and Crestline a local option for buying groceries.

For information about Buehler’s Fresh Foods, visit the company website www.buehlers.com.

