Aldi opens grocery store in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Grocery store chain Aldihas opened its first store in Bucyrus, as part of its aggressive national expansion, according to a press release issued by the company. Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

According to the press release, the Aldi business model is intentionally different, with a focus on offering shoppers the best products at the lowest possible prices. The new Bucyrus store opened on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1885 E. Mansfield St. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are excited to open our first Aldi location in Bucyrus. What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley regional vice president for Aldi. “We offer a convenient shopping experience with affordable award-winning, sustainable and on-trend goods and look forward to serving Bucyrus customers for many years to come.”

According to the press release, Aldi stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making Aldi stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.

Known as private-label pioneers, the Aldi business model is intentionally designed to offer customers “high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day.” For the past 10 years, Aldi has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to the Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Competitive Study. The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and Aldi guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 Aldi-exclusive products are award-winning, according to the company press release.

To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, Aldi continues to increase its e-commerce presence. This year, Aldi plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

Aldi is an award-winning employer that is nationally recognized for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, Aldi has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., Aldi is constantly creating new job opportunities in local communities coast to coast. To learn more about working at Aldi and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

Store located at 1885 E. Mansfield St.

Staff Report

