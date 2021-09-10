Crestline’s scary business trick-or-treat set for Halloween

CRESTLINE — Scary Business Trick or Treat will take place on Halloween (Sunday, Oct. 31 ) from 4 to 5 p.m. in Crestline.

According to officials with the Crestline Community Development Team, as in previous years, the event will be held on Seltzer Street between Main Street and Bucyrus Street. This event is open to all businesses, churches, and community organizations in Crestline. Setup beginsat 3:30 p.m.

Crestline businesses not located on Seltzer Street will be able to set up in the Village Hall parking lot at no cost. To register, contact Clayton Herold at 419-689-3711.

For the safety of all participants, Seltzer Street will be closed during the event.

At 4:30 p.m., a costume contest will be conducted on the patio at Crestline Village Hall. The age groups are 4 and under, 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and Family/Group. Organizers ask that participants keep their costumes family friendly.

Crestline’s village wide trick-or-treat will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the same day.

