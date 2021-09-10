GALION POLICE REPORTS

Sept. 3

Police arrested one female subject and issued a summons to a second female subject in connection with the investigation of an alleged assault that occurred in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue. The female subject who was arrested is accused of burglary, domestic violence, and intimidation of a public servant/party official. The second female subject was issued summonses for three counts of complicity to aid and abet another in the commission of a crime.

Police issued citations to female subject and a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a report of two intoxicated people in the vicinity of East Walnut and Murray streets. The two subjects were arrested and transported to the police station.

Police investigated a report of stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West Atwood Street. Owner said the 2004 tan Nissan Sentra was taken from his residence sometime overnight. Officers took information for a report and entered information into the stolen vehicle database.

Sept. 4

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street. Police also issued citations for operating a vehicle without a valid license to the subject.

Sept. 5

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Crawford County after conducting a warrant check in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North East Street.

Police detained a group of juveniles who were allegedly knocking on doors and then running away late at night in the vicinity of North Boston Street. Officers released the juveniles to the custody of their parents.

Sept. 6

Police investigated report of alleged marijuana plants that were discovered on a property in the 100 block of North Union Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a catalytic converter that was allegedly stolen off of a vehicle in the 8100 block of Ohio 309. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for operating a vehicle with expired license tags following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for operating a vehicle with expired license tags following a traffic stop on Dawsett Avenue.

Sept. 8

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court issued in Crawford County.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for improper display of license plates and driver’s status following a traffic stop in the vicinity of North Market and Church streets.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Market Street.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

Police investigated a report of an alleged scam artist operating in the city. Caller told dispatcher that a male in his 40s with blonde hair was going to door to door asking residents if he could come in and clean their carpets. He told people he was with the Kirby company. He did not have a permit and city officials stated they had no permit on file for such a business solicitor. Officers were unable to locate the subject. They took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in the 200 block of Erie Street. Victim said a purse containing her wallet, credit cards, ID, and social security card was stolen out of the vehicle sometime overnight. Officers took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of a male subject who was threatening to harm himself. Subject was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Crawford County after conducting a warrant check in the 700 block of Charles Street.

