CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Catchin’ Crawdads

Saturday, Sept. 11 • 4 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby for a favorite childhood adventure of catching “crawdads”, or crayfish, down by the river. Participants should come ready to learn about these lobster relatives and to get your feet wet while we turn over rocks to find our local crustaceans. Please wear closed-toe water shoes or boots and dress for the weather as the event will happen rain or shine unless the river is flooded. Nets and containers will be provided.

Caterpillar Hunt

Saturday, Sept. 11 • 8-11 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Did you know that many caterpillars glow under UV light and that some can grow to the size of a small sausage? Join Crawford Park District Naturalists Kyle & Chelsea to learn about the fascinating world of caterpillars. When darkness falls, we will use UV lights and flashlights to search for caterpillars and other nocturnally active creatures in our park. We’ll also have a mothing sheet up to see which magnificent moths are flying in late summer.

Monarch Tagging

Wednesday, Sept. 15 • 6 p.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

The Crawford Park District invites families to learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. You will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Fall Migration Bird Banding

Friday, Sept. 17 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Bander Bob Placier will bring his mist nets and feeder traps to see which birds might be passing through Lowe-Volk Park on their journey southward. Join the Crawford Park District staff for a fun morning learning all about our migratory birds. Stop by for a little bit or stay for the duration as we attempt to capture and band our 400th bird at Lowe-Volk Park. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Birding Basics

Saturday, Sept. 18 • 8 a.m.

Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19

Curious about birding, but don’t know how to get involved? Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. Autumn is gearing up and fall migration is in full swing. Woodlands are again active with an abundance of flycatchers, vireos, warblers, and thrushes, while sparrows are busy invading wetlands and grasslands. Don’t miss scores of swallows and hawks riding thermals pushing their way south. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more. We will meet in the parking lot of Heckert Nature Preserve. Please bring binoculars or cameras to better view the birds. Binoculars are limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Fungus Among Us

Saturday, Sept. 18 • 11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites you to come learn about “The Fungus Among Us”. Ohio has an amazing amount of fungus diversity with upwards of 2,000 species. Some are edible when prepared properly, but some are poisonous. Come learn how to properly identify these fun-to-search-for-and-eat natural treats with Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey. We will meet at the Lowe- Volk Park Nature Center. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Seed Collection

Sunday, Sept. 19 • Noon-2 p.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

Have you ever been interested in growing your own native prairie or garden? Come out to Unger Park for the first annual Prairie Seed Collection event. Seed collection aids the Crawford Park District in creating new prairies or bolstering plant populations in established prairies. Land Manager Kyle Bailey will be on-site to assist you with plant and seed identification. Bring paper bags to collect seeds, hand pruners, and gloves. Participants will also get to take some seeds home to establish their own native prairie garden. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_CRAWFORD-PARK-DISTRICT-LOGO-2.jpg

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.