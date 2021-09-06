In-person classes to resume at Crestline Exempted Village Schools

CRESTLINE — A significant decrease in the number of students and staff members in quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus will allow in-person classes to resume this week at Crestline Exempted Village Schools.

Superintendent Matt Henderson confirmed Sunday via an email to the Inquirer that in-person classes would start again on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The district went to remote learning for the final three days of last week because they couldn’t find enough substitute teachers to fill in for the teachers who were in quarantine, Henderson said.

District officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with local health officials in formulating plans to address any issues that arise, Henderson said.

“Our issue today was largely logistical and it had to do with not having enough (substitute teachers) to cover staff and safely have the proper ratio of teachers and adults monitoring students,” Henderson said on Tuesday, Aug. 31 when the district first canceled in-person classes last week.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday, Sept. 3, a total of 45 students and three staff members remained in quarantine. Of those totals, 40 elementary students, four middle and high school students, and one preschool student are quarantined, and three elementary school teachers are in quarantine.

There are 11 active COVID-19 cases among elementary school students, three in the middle school, and two in the high school. There is one active case among the preschool staff and three active cases among the elementary school staff.

At the same time last week, 125 elementary school students and seven elementary staff members were in quarantine. Henderson noted that the district’s entire fourth-grade population was in quarantine along with two-first grade classes and several individual students in third and fifth grades who came into close contact with people who tested positive for COVID19.

Forty-one middle and high school students and five preschool students were in quarantine last week, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The active case count district-wide on Aug. 31 showed 14 students and four staff members. Broken down by building, among the student body, there were nine active cases at the elementary school, three at the middle school, and two at the high school. Among staff members, there were three active cases at the elementary school and one in the preschool.

High COVID-19 numbers, lack of subs forced closure

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

