For Dwayne Castle, relationship is everything

CRESTLINE — The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington D.C. will be commemorated on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Crestline.

The Village of Crestline and the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a memorial walk on the morning of Sept. 11. The goal for the memorial walk is to gather 2,977 participants to walk 2,977 steps to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“In light of what the country has gone through in the past year, we wanted to organize a community event to unite Crestline, Crawford County, and surrounding communities,” Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said. “The event is designed to bring first responders, medical professionals and community members together to honor those who lost their lives and to celebrate our local first responders and medical personnel.”

The event will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer Street, followed by opening ceremonies conducted by Crestline Mayor Linda Horning Pritt at 9 a.m., and the 9/11 memorial walk at 9:11 a.m. will make opening remarks prior to the walk.

Registration is free and everyone who registers will be entered into a raffle to win one of two flags created by Andrew Rush of Rush Woodworking. Raffle winners will be announced at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the Crestline War Memorial at the end of the walk at approximately 10 a.m. The Crestline War Memorial is located at the corner of Union Street and Seltzer Street near Village Hall.

“Our goal is to make this an event for our entire region,” Jones said. “We hope that community members, first responders, and medical professionals from Crawford County and beyond will join us to commemorate this very important day in our country’s history.”

For more information on this event, or to see how you can help, contact the Galion-Crestline Chamber at 419-468-7737 or by emailing mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Crestline Bluegrass Festival

Following the 9/11 commemorative ceremony and walk, the village and Chamber will host the Crestline Bluegrass Festival in the village’s downtown district. The music begins at 2 p.m. with the Kaufman Road Bluegrass Band as the featured entertainment.

