Galion student arrested following altercation Friday on campus

GALION — Galion City School District officials said a school district student was arrested Friday afternoon following an altercation with another student that involved a weapon.

In a press release issued around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Superintendent Jennifer Allerding stated that administrators at Galion High School were informed about about the altercation between the two students. Allerding said a “non-firearm weapon” was present at the time of the incident. No one was injured, she noted.

School Resource Officer Ralph Burwell from the Galion Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of one of the students, Allerding noted. The student was not identified and Allerding declined to disclose the nature of the charges against the student.

Allerding further stated that a disciplinary hearing will be conducted regarding the incident and that the accused student will face “disciplinary action” which could include expulsion from school.

No further information was immediately available.

Following is the complete press release issued by Galion City Schools:

“This afternoon, Galion High School administrators were made aware of an incident between two students, in which a non-firearm weapon prohibited under District policy, was present. The incident was promptly brought to the attention of administration. School personnel immediately acted to ensure the safety of students and staff, apprehending the student in question and confiscating the weapon. No students or staff were harmed.

“Any situation that could potentially threaten or harm our students and staff is addressed with our fullest attention and dealt with accordingly.

“Resource Officer Burwell completed an additional investigation, resulting in the arrest of the student in question by the Galion City Police Department. Per Galion City School’s Student Code of Conduct and board policy, students in possession of a non-firearm weapon on campus are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion, following a disciplinary hearing.

“Galion City Schools DOES NOT tolerate the possession of weapons or other devices designed to inflict serious bodily harm on school property, in any school vehicle, at any interscholastic competition, extracurricular event, or at any other program or activity.

“Galion City School District takes any and all situations involving student safety very seriously and is committed to the well being of our students and staff at all times.”

Superintendent: ‘Non-firearm weapon’ involved in incident, no one injured

Staff Report

